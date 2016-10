RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Shanmuga Thirukumaran talks on ‘Varuvan Vadivelan’, Railway Colony, 7.30 p.m.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Kolatta urchavam, procession of deity, Adi Streets, 6 p.m.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Discourse on ‘Thiruvilaiyadal Puranam’ by M. Gnanapoongothai, Thirukalyana Mandapam, 5 p.m.

Panniru Tirumurai Mandram: Discourse on ‘Sivagnanabotham’ by N.S. Sundararaman, South Adi Street, 7 p.m.

Thiruppugazh Savai: 97th Kantha Sashti vizha; Sivananda Sundarananda Saraswathi, president, Divine Life Society, presides; N. Natarajan, Joint Commissioner, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, inaugurates; discourse on ‘Ullur Sivasubramaniya Sathakam’ by K. Sivakumar, Madurai Tiruvalluvar Kazhagam, North Adi Street, 6.50 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Kanthapuranam’ by A. Arumugam, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Navaneetha Krishnaswamy Devasthanam: Kantha Sashti urchavam, North Masi Street, 6 p.m.

Divine Life Society: Satsangh and bhajan; discourse by Kishor Kumar, South Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 7 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

United India Insurance Company Limited (UIIC): Vigilance awareness programme, in association with Madura College Higher Secondary School (MCHSS), N. Rengarajan, Senior Divisional Manager, UIIC, presides; S. Parthasarathy, secretary, MCHSS, delivers special address; R. Chokkalingam, chief guest; MCHSS, 3.30 p.m.

The Institution of Engineers (India) Madurai Local Centre: Unveiling of bust of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam; ‘Padmashree’ V. Gnana Gandhi, Associate Director (retired), Indian Space Research Organisation, chief guest; Silver Jubilee Hall, Surveyor Colony, 10 a.m.

Thyaga Deepam Peravai: Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar festival and conference; R. Chokkalingam, president, Kaviyarasu Kannadasan Narpani Mandram, delivers special address; T.P.K. Road, 8.50 p.m.

TOPKIDS: Osho dynamic meditation, Alagarkoil Road, K. Pudur, 6.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, AG Church, Gomathipuram, 7 p.m.