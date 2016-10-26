RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Anmeega Jothidam’ by P. A. Ponniah, Railway Colony, 7.30 p.m.

Saiva Siddhantha Sabha: Discourse on ‘Tirumurai’ by G. Gnanapoongothai, South Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 6.30 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Kazhagam: Discourse on ‘Moovar Kural’ by M. Vijayaraman, North Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 7 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Talk on ‘Tirukkural’ by C. Balakrishnan, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S. S. Colony, 5 p.m.

GENERAL

The Hindu Young World: Watch Me Grow by Abbott Nutrition, Jayland School, 10.30 a.m.

Madurai Kamaraj University: Cleaning up of Tamaraikulam, Keezhakuyilkudi, 9 a.m.

Thiagarajar College of Engineering: Karumuttu T. Kannan, chairman, inaugurates workshop on ‘Ancient Indian science and engineering practices;’ V/ Abhaikumar, Principal, presides, KS Auditorium, 9.30 a.m.

Lady Doak College: Signing of memorandum of understanding with Dhan Foundation, J. X. Miller Library, 11 a.m.; awareness exhibition on ‘Kitchen gardening,’ 10 a.m.

E. M. G. Yadava Women’s College: William Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ Tiruppalai, 11 a.m.

Aravind Eye Hospital: Inauguration of Cancer Genetic Testing Laboratory by P. Namperumalsamy, Chairman Emeritus, 10 a.m.

Voice Trust: Demonstration of safe handling of fireworks by personnel of Department of Fire and Rescue Services, Corporation Elango Higher Secondary School, Shenoy Nagar, 10 a.m.

Topkids: Osho dynamic meditation, Alagarkoil Road, K. Pudur, 6.30 a.m.; life skills education, Setupathi Higher Secondary School, North Veli Street, 3 p.m.

Lions Club of Madurai Alavai: Meeting, Hotel Jeyavilas, East Avanimoola Street, 7.45 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, RC School, Sivaganga Road, Melur, 6.30 p.m.; Dheep Hospital, K. Pudur, 7 p.m.