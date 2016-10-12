International Network of Alternative Financial Institutions: Workshop on ‘Spreading financial inclusion with focus on depositor education and awareness,’ Dhan Foundation, Vaidyanathapuram West, Kennet Cross Road, 10 a.m.

Family Association of Persons with Mental Disabilities: Annual Day; R. Gopalakrishnan, MP; Elvira Greiner, president, Andheri-Hilfe Bonn, and C. Ramasubramanian, State Nodal Officer, Mental Health Programme, address, M. S. Chellamuthu Garden, Alagarkoil, 10 a.m.

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

