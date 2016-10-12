RELIGION
Selva Vinayagar Temple: Kodi archana, Railway Colony, 6.30 p.m.
Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple: Purattasi brahmotsavam; theerthavari, 7 a.m.; procession of deity, Tallakulam, 7.30 p.m.
Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.
Ramakrishna Mutt: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.
Holy Rosary Church: Annual festival; Rev. Fr. Simon Raj leads holy mass, Town Hall Road, 6.30 p.m.
CULTURE
International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).
Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.
Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Talk on ‘Tirukkural’ by Balakrishnan, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S. S. Colony, 5 p.m.
GENERAL
Om Sakthi Books International: Book exhibition, Vijay Mahal, K. K. Nagar, 10 a.m.
Family Association of Persons with Mental Disabilities: Annual Day; R. Gopalakrishnan, MP; Elvira Greiner, president, Andheri-Hilfe Bonn, and C. Ramasubramanian, State Nodal Officer, Mental Health Programme, address, M. S. Chellamuthu Garden, Alagarkoil, 10 a.m.
International Network of Alternative Financial Institutions: Workshop on ‘Spreading financial inclusion with focus on depositor education and awareness,’ Dhan Foundation, Vaidyanathapuram West, Kennet Cross Road, 10 a.m.
Lions Club of Madurai City: M. Arunagiri, Principal, MAVMM Ayira Vaisyar College, addresses, Hotel Rajadhanee, Lake View Road, K. K. Nagar, 7 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, RC School, Sivaganga Road, Melur, 6.30 p.m.; Dheep Hospital, K. Pudur, 7 p.m.