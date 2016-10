RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Navaratri festival, Bharatanatyam by Mala Raja, Railway Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Navaratri art festival; devotional music by Ayyappan, 9 a.m.; Bharatanatyam by Chennai Sri Kalakshetra Dance School students, 10 a.m.; by Madurai Sri Kalakshetra Dance School students, 11 a.m.; Carnatic music concert by Hamsapriya, 12 noon; Bharatanatyam by Aiswarya Shanmugadaya Natyanjali, 4.30 p.m.; devotional music by S. P. Geethabharathi, 5.30 p.m.; by Shanthini Arunagiri, 6.30 p.m.; discourse by S. S. M. Sundaram, 8 p.m.; Bharatanatyam by students of Nardanalaya Cultural Academy, 9.30 p.m.

Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple: Purattasi brahmotsavam, procession of deity, Tallakulam, 7 p.m.

Navaneetha Krishnaswamy Devasthanam: Navaratri utsavam, 7 p.m.; violin concert by Needamangalam N. S. Swaminathan, North Masi Street, 6 p.m.

Rajarajeswari Temple: Sarada Navaratri festival; Sri Devi parayanam and Maha Saraswathi puja, 9 a.m.; discourse on ‘Deviyin Tiruvarul’ by V. Bharathi, Sundar Nagar, Tirunagar, 7 p.m.

Maha Durgaiamman Temple: Navaratri festival, Silaiman Puliyankulam, 6 p.m.

Jagadguru Sringeri Sankaracharya Mahasamasthanam: Navachandi homam, 9 a.m.; Lalitha Sahasranama laksharchana, 88 Amman Sannidhi Street, 6 p.m.

Sringeri Sarada Peetam: Sathachandi homam, 9 a.m.; Lalitha Sahasranama laksharchana and Chandi parayanam, Bypass Road, 7 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Gita Bhavanam: Lalitha Sahasranama archana, 8 a.m.; discourse by T. M. Shyamala, 3 Kamarajar Salai, 11 a.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Navaratri festival, vocal concert by Deepti Suresh, Seventh Cross Street, Doak Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Arsha Parampara: Discourse on ‘Mundakopanishad,’ 4.15 p.m.; on ‘Vishnu Sahasranamam,’ 5.30 p.m.; ‘Bhagavad Gita’ by Vidyananda Saraswati, Vasudhara, Andalpuram, 6 p.m.

Sri Aurobindo Study Forum: Discourse on Sri Aurobindo’s ‘Life Divine’ by Subramany, Nithyatha, Auro Lab, Veerapanjan, 10 a.m.

Sathya Sai Seva Samiti: Veda parayanam, 6 p.m.; Sai bhajan, 6.15 p.m.; discourse by Krishnaleela, Venkatachalapathy Nagar, Sholavandan, 7 p.m.

Holy Rosary Church: Annual festival; Rev. Fr. Jayaraj conducts holy mass, 7.30 a.m.; family festival, Town Hall Road, 6 p.m.

Sunday Vespers Service: C. Dorothy Sheela preaches, S. Joseph Wellington leads, Jubilee Chapel, American College, 6 p.m.

Church of Christ: Sunday service, Deva Manickam delivers message, Visuvasapuri Fifth Street, Gnanaolivupuram, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Universal Peace Sanctuary: Sundaramoorthi Sachidananda conducts free meditation class, 138 Kamarajar Road, 7 p.m.

Madurai Readers’ Club: SM. Krishnan speaks on ‘An introduction to Sri Aurobindo and his views on Fate,’ Lions Aravind Institute of Community Ophthalmology, Anna Bus Stand, 11 a.m.

GENERAL

Om Sakthi Books International: Book fair, Vijay Mahal, K. K. Nagar, 10 a.m.

Vidiyal: S. Kousalya, Inspector of Police, inaugurates International Day of the Girl Child celebration, Tamil Nadu Theological Seminary, Arasaradi, 9.30 a.m.

All India Association for Christian Higher Education: Golden jubilee celebration; seminar for faculty members, Samuel Lyndem, Principal, Union Christian College, Meghalaya, moderates, 10 a.m.; cultural programme, American College, 6 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting; R. C. School, Sivaganga Road, Melur, 6.3 p.m.; Justice V. R. Krishna Iyer Community Hall, Lake View Road, K. K. Nagar, 7 p.m.