RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Carnatic music concert by M. Ramesh Babu, Railway Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Navaratri art festival; devotional music by P. Sivasubramanian, 9 a.m.; by P. Meenakshi Kannappan, 10 a.m.; Bharatanatyam by Saranya Jagadeesan, 11 a.m.; devotional songs by Umarani, 12 noon; by Vijaya Ramanathan, 4.30 p.m.; Bharatanatyam by Sri Nityapriya, 5.30 p.m.; by students of Nrutya Lakshana Dance School, 7 p.m.; by students of O.V.M. Dance Academy, 8.30 p.m.; Kuchipudi by Rajarajeswari Backialakshmi, 9.30 p.m.

Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple: Purattasi brahmotsavam; procession of deity, Tallakulam, 7 p.m.

Navaneetha Krishnaswamy Devasthanam: Navaratri utsavam; violin duet by S. Hemalatha and T. Subramaniaswamy, North Masi Street, 6 p.m.

Rajarajeswari Temple: Sarada Navaratri mahotsavam; Sri Devi parayanam and Mahalakshmi puja, 9 a.m.; discourse by S. Elakkumanasamy, Sundar Nagar, Tirunagar, 7 p.m.

Mahadurgaiamman Temple: Navaratri festival, Silaiman Puliyankulam, 6 p.m.

Panniru Tirumurai Mandram: Tiruppugazh mutrothal, South Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 7 a.m.

Tiruvalluvar Kazhagam: Discourse on ‘Tirukkural’ by N. Manickam, North Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 7 p.m.

Jagadguru Sringeri Sankaracharya Mahasamasthanam: Chandi parayanam, 9 a.m.; Lalitha Sahasranama laksharchana, 88 Amman Sannidhi Street, 6 p.m.

Sringeri Sarada Peetam: Lalitha Sahasranama laksharchana and Chandu parayanam, Bypass Road, 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Gita Bhavanam: Lalitha Sahasranama archana, 8 a.m.; discourse by T. R. Menaka, 3 Kamarajar Salai, 11 a.m.

Sathya Sai Seva Samiti: Veda parayanam, 6 p.m.; Sai bhajan, 6.15 p.m.; discourse by P. Krishnamurthy, Siththadi Street, Sholavandan, 7 p.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Navaratri festival; discourse on ‘Navaratri Mahimai’ by R. Bhoomija, 7th Cross Street, Doak Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Holy Rosary Church: Annual festival; Most Rev. Antony Pappusamy, Archbishop, conducts holy mass, Town Hall Road, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women)

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Talk on ‘Avvai Kural’ by A. K. S. Thirumavalavan, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S. S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Mahatma Schools: Navaratri festival, dance carnival, Baba Building, Surveyor Colony, 9 a.m.

GENERAL

All India Association for Christian Higher Education: P. C. Singh, president, National Council of Churches in India, inaugurates golden jubilee celebration; V. M. Muthukumar, Vice-Chancellor, Bharathidasan University, addresses; R. W. Alexander Jesudasan, Principal, Madras Christian College, presides, American College, 2.30 p.m.

Lady Doak College: Daughters of the Stage presents Oliver Goldsmith’s ‘She Stoops to Conquer,’ J. X. Miller Auditorium, 10 a.m., 12 noon and 5 p.m.

Sourashtra College: V. Chinnaiah of Madurai Kamaraj University speaks on ‘Present monetary policies of RBI - boon or bane for Indian investors,’ MBA Smart Classroom, 10 a.m.

Mangayarkarasi College of Engineering: Science Exhibition 2K16, Paravai, 10 a.m.

OAA-MAVMM School of Management: Nicholas Francis speaks on ‘Marketing you,’ Conference Hall, 2.50 p.m.

Madurai Nadar Uravinmurai Jayaraj Nadar Higher Secondary School: Diamond jubilee celebration; K. Veera Raghava Rao, Collector, flags off mini marathon on environmental awareness, Kamarajar Aranilayam, Teppakulam, 6 a.m.; Vijayendra Bidari, Superintendent of Police, distributes prizes, S. Selvaraj, president, presides, Nagamalai Pudukottai, 9.30 a.m.

Bethshan Special School: Vichitra Rajasingh, CEO, Bell Hotels, inaugurates World Mental Health Day competitions, 10 a.m.; B. Kalidasan of Rotary International delivers valedictory address, V. Arumugam of Lions Club of Madurai Pandyan distributes prizes, JC Residency, Lady Doak College Road, 4 p.m.

United Bank of India: Sandeep Nanduri, Corporation Commissioner, inaugurates ATM, Integrated Bus Stand, Mattuthavani, 10.15 a.m.

Om Sakthi Books International: Book fair, Vijay Mahal, K.K. Nagar, 10 a.m.

Topkids: Life skills programme; Kakkaipadiniyar Corporation Higher Secondary School, Chinna Chokkikulam, 3 p.m.; counselling session, All-Woman Police Station, Tallakulam, 10.30 a.m.

Rotary Club of Madurai West: Meeting, Paramount Villa, Thanakkankulam, 6.30 p.m.

Madurai Central Junior Chamber: Meeting, Hotel Kathir Palace, 6.30 p.m.

MSR Tooth Clinic: Inauguration of advanced orthodontic wing by P. Namperumalsamy, Chairman Emeritus, Aravind Eye Care System, Bibikulam, 4.31 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Tamilarasi School, Chokkampatti, Melur, 6.30 p.m.; Maniyammai Nursery School, North Masi Street, 7 p.m.