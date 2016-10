RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Veena concert by Vijayalakshmi, Railway Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Navaratri art festival; Bharatanatyam by Anil Sarova, 10 a.m.; by Anupriya Sivakumar, 11 a.m.; devotional music by Paramaguru, 12 noon; violin concert by Surya Deepti, 4 p.m.; Bharatanatyam by students of Natya Kalalaya, 5 p.m.; discourse on ‘Nalam Tharum Navaratri’ by Indira Soundararajan, 6 p.m.; devotional music by Sirkali G. Sivachidambaram, 7 p.m.; by T. Jayabharathi, 9 p.m.

Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple: Purattasi brahmotsaam, procession of deity, Tallakulam, 7 p.m.

Navaneetha Krishnan Devasthanam: Navaratri festival, 6 p.m.; flute concert by S. Sundara Meenakshi and S. Vasantha Meenakshi, North Masi Street, 6 p.m.

Rajarajeswari Temple: Sri Devi parayanam and Mahalakshmi puja, 9 a.m.; discourse on ‘Iraivanum Manithanum’ by R. Ganesan, Sundar Nagar, Tirunagar, 7 p.m.

Maha Durgaiamman Temple: Navaratri puja, Silaiman Puliyankulam, 6 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Kazhagam: Discourse on ‘Thayumanavar’ by D. Sundarakannan, North Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 7 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Sundararar Tiruppattu’ by R. Uma Rani, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S. S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Jagadguru Sringeri Sankaracharya Mahasamasthanam: Chandi parayanam, 9 a.m.; Lalitha Sahasranama laksharchana, 88 Amman Sannidhi Street, 6 p.m.

Sringeri Sarada Peetam: Lalitha Sahasranama laksharchana and Chandi parayanam, Bypass Road, 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Gita Bhavanam: Lalitha Sahasranama archana, 8 a.m.; discourse by K. R.K. Jamuna, 3 Kamarajar Salai, 11 a.m.

Sathya Sai Seva Samiti: Veda parayanam, 6 p.m.; Sai bhajan, 6.15 p.m.; discourse by Ravi, Venkatachalapathy Nagar, Sholavandan, 7 p.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Nvaratri festival; Bharatanatyam by students of Sri Devi Natyalaya, Seventh Cross Street, Doak Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women)

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Gandhi Museum: Gandhi Jayanthi celebration; cultural programme by members of Nehru Yuva Kendra, 5.30 p.m.; S. Nagamuthu, Judge, Madras High Court, distributes prizes, T. R. Dhinakaran presides, 6 p.m.; ‘sinthanai patti mandram,’ Avani Madasamy moderates, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Madurai Kamaraj University: Mahatma Gandhi-Vallalar birth anniversary celebration; P. Vijayan, Registrar (in charge), distributes prizes, S. Andiappan presides, Department of Gandhian Studies and Ramalinga Philosophy, 10 a.m.; talk on ‘Art in Madurai’ by R. Venkatraman, former Professor of Art History, Sermathai Vasan Hall, School of Youth Empowerment, 10.30 a.m.

Anna University: International conference on ‘Promoting entrepreneurship in innovative construction techniques;’ talk by D. K. Sudalaimani of Thiagarajar College of Engineering, 10 a.m.; by G. Balaji of TCE, 2 p.m.; valedictory session, Keezhakuyilkudi, 4 p.m.

Lady Doak College: Daughters of the Stage presents Oliver Goldsmith’s ‘She Stoops to Conquer,’ J. X. Miller Auditorium, 10 a.m., 12 noon and 3 p.m.

Thiagarajar College: P.N. Rajendran of TVS Srichakra speaks on ‘Implementation of 5 S principles in corporate sector;’ M. Eyini, Principal, presides, Tholkappiar Arangu, 9 a.m.

Yadava College: V. S. Vasantha, Head, Department of Natural Products, Madurai Kamaraj University, inaugurates inter-collegiate workshop on ‘Careers in Chemistry;’ S. Dhanasekaran, Principal (in charge), presides, Rajendran Auditorium, 9.50 a.m.

SLS MAVMM Ayira Vaisyar College: Planting of saplings, S. M. Jayaraman,secretary, presides, Kallampatti, 10 a.m.

K. L. N. College of Information Technology: Inauguration of NPTEL local chapter, J. S. Gnanasekaran, Principal, presides, Pottapalayam, 10.30 a.m.

Mangayarkarasi College of Engineering: Inauguration of Science Exhibition 2K16; P. Ashokkumar, secretary, presides, Paravai, 10.30 a.m.

M.S. Chellamuthu Institute of Mental Health and Rehabilitation: Talk on ‘Thinking skills and problem solving’ by P. Raghu and Eesha, Centre for Social, Cultural Interaction, Majagram, Natham Road, Kadavur, 9.30 a.m.

All India Democratic Students’ Organisation: Educational convention, S. Sugubala, district secretary, presides, Gandhi Museum, 10 a.m.

Om Sakthi Books International: Book fair, Vijay Mahal, K. K. Nagar, 10 a.m.

Topkids: Counselling session, Railway Hospital, 10.30 a.m.; life skills programme, Mangayarkarasi Higher Secondary School, Maninagaram, 11 a.m.

Prabha Pain and Palliative Care Centre: Free medical camp, 55 Kennet Hospital Road, Ellis Nagar, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Rosary Church, Town Hall Road, 7 p.m.