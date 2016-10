RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Dance performance by students of Sujitha Dance School, Railway Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Navaratri art festival; veena concert by S. Mallika, 9 a.m.; Bharatanatyam by Malasri Padmapriya, 10 a.m.; devotional music by Kaliswaran, 11 a.m.; Carnatic music concert by C. Priyadarshini, 12 noon; by Shoshtna Lakshmi, 4 p.m.; Bharatanatyam by Sornalatha Rammohan, 5 p.m.; ‘sinthanai arangam,’ Shanmuga Tirukkumaran moderates, 6 p.m.; Bharatanatyam by Premkumar, 7.30 p.m.; discourse by Nagai Mukundan, 8.30 p.m.; Carnatic music concert by C. Priyadarshini, 9.30 p.m.

Anushathin Anugraham: Discourse on ‘Sri Maha Periyavah Mahimai’ by Indira Soundararajan, Velayutha Nadar Lakshmi Tirumana Mandapam, K. K. Nagar, 4 p.m.

Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple: Purattasi brahmotsavam; procession of deity, Tallakulam, 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Navaneetha Krishnaswamy Temple: Navaratri festival, 8 a.m. and 6.30 p.m’; veena concert by T. Sankaranarayanan, Noirth Masi Street, 6 p.m.

Rajarajeswari Temple: Mahalakshmi puja, 9 a.m.; discourse on ‘Arul Tharum Ambigai’ by C. Veerapandiathennavan, Sundar Nagar, Tirunagar, 7 p.m.

Saiva Siddhantha Sabha: Discourse by A. Arumugam, South Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 7 p.m.

Panniru Tirumurai Mandram: Tiruvisaippa mutrothal, 7 a.m.; Abirami Anthathi parayanam, South Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 6 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Kazhagam: Discourse on ‘Moovar Kural’ by M. Vijayaraman, North Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 7 p.m.

Jagadguru Sringeri Sankaracharya Mahasamasthanam: Chandi parayanam, 9 a.m.; Lalitha Sahasranama laksharchana, 88 Amman Sannidhi Street, 6 p.m.

Sringeri Sarada Peetam: Lalitha Sahasranama laksharchana and Chandi avahanam, 9 a.m.; Chandi parayanam, Bypass Road, 7 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Gita Bhavanam: Lalitha Sahasranama archana, 8 a.m.; discourse by S. P. Geethabharathi, 3 Kamarajar Salai, 11 a.m.

Sathya Sai Seva Samiti: Veda parayanam, 6 p.m.; Sai bhajan, 6.15 p.m.; discourse by K. Murugesan, Venkatachalapathy Nagar, Sholavandan, 7 p.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Navaratri festival; veena concert by Salai Lakshana, Seventh Cross Street, Doak Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Gandhi Museum: Gandhi Jayanthi celebration; cultural programme by students of Annai Liya HSS, Sevappur, 5.30 p.m.; ‘sinthanai pattimandram,’ G. Gnanasambandan moderates; M. Padamuthu, president, Sarvodaya Ilakkiya Pannai, presides, 6 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Talk on ‘Tirukkural’ by Balakrishnan, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S. S. Colony, 5 p.m.

GENERAL

Thiagarajar College: M. Marudai of Bharathidasan University speaks on ‘Analytic continuation,’ New Block, 11.45 a.m.

Vaigai College of Engineering: World Space Week celebration; T. Perumal and K. Manisekar of ISRO Propulsion Complex address; A. Pasumpon Pandian, Principal, presides, Auditorium, 10.30 a.m.

M. S. Chellamuthu Institute of Mental Health and Rehabilitation: Programme on ‘Coping with stress and emotions;’ K. S. P. Janardhan Babu and M. Kannan address, Centre for Social and Cultural Interaction, Majagram, Natham Road, Kadavur, 9.30 a.m.

Om Sakthi Books International: Book fair, Vijay Mahal, 10 a.m.

Topkids: Life skills education programme; Madura College HSS and Elango Corporation School, Kamarajar Salai, 2 p.m.

A.M. Jeyabalan Memorial Trust: Programme on ‘Computerised methods of fixing artificial teeth’ and free dental consultation, Nala Dental Hospital, Chokkikulam, 11 a.m.

Anna University: S. Ravikumar, Director, Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, inaugurates international conference on ‘Promoting entrepreneurship in innovative construction techniques;’ Kateryna Zemskova, CEO, Good Earth Nepal, and Owen Geiger address, Keezhakuyilkudi, 10 a.m.

M. S. S. Wakf Board College: S. Irulappan, Principal, Madurai Kamaraj University College, speaks on ‘Business management;’ M. Abu Ayub Ansari, Principal (in charge), presides, K. K. Nagar, 2.30 p.m.

Thiagarajar College: P. Vellaichamy of Horticultural College and Research Institute speaks on ‘Panmuga Nokkil Bakthi Ilakkiyam;’ M. Eyini, Principal, presides, Tholkappiar Hall, 9 a.m.; Nalini speaks on ‘Value of kinship and relationships;’ Uma Kannan, vice-president, presides, 11.30 a.m.

Sri Aurobindo Mira College of Education: Seventh Graduation Day; J. Angelo Irudayasamy, Chief Educational Officer, addresses; C. Chandran, chairman, presides, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, RC School, Sivaganga Road, Melur, 6.30 p.m.; Dheep Hospital, K. Pudur, 7 p.m.