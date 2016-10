RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Thayarin Karunai’ by K. G. Kubendran, Railway Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Navaratri art festival; devotional music by S. Krishnan, 9 a.m.; Bharatanatyam by S. Mallika, 10 a.m.; devotional music by T. R. M. Savitri, 11 a.m.; by M. Gurusamy, 12 noon; Bharatanatyam by S. Yasaswini, 4.30 p.m.; by students of Priya Kalayala, 5.30 p.m.; discourseg by G. Gnanasambandan, 6.30 p.m.; Bharatanatyam by Meenakshi Angappan, 8 p.m.; Carnatic music concert by Uma Chandrasekar, 9 p.m.

Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple: Purattasi brahmotsavam, procession of deity, Tallakulam, 8 a.m.

Navaneetha Krishnaswamy Devasthanam: Navaratri utsavam, North Masi Street, 6 p.m.

Durga puja, 9 a.m.; discourse on ‘Thithikkum Tirumuraigal’ by Vijayasankar, Sundar Nagar, Tirunagar, 7 p.m.

Panniru Tirumurai Mandram: Kanchi Puranam parayanam, South Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 6 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Kazhagam: Discourse on ‘Meenakshi Pillai Tamil’ by R. Umarani, North Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 7 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Tirumandiram’ by N. S. Sundararaman, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S. S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Jagadguru Sringeri Sankaracharya Mahasamasthanam: Chandi parayanam, 9 a.m.; Lalitha Sahasranama laksharchana, 88 Amman Sannidhi Street, 6 p.m.

Sringeri Sarada Peetam: Lalitha Sahasranama laksharchana and Chandi parayanam, Bypass Road, 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Gita Bhavanam: Vishnu Sahasranama archana, 8 a.m.; discourse by T. K. Dhanalakshmi, 3 Kamarajar Salai, 11 a.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Sarada Samiti: Sakthi puja, discourse by Niyamananda, 1 Madam Lane, Lakshminarayanapura Agraharam, Simmakkal, 9.30 a.m.

Sathya Sai Seva Samiti: Veda parayanam, 6 p.m.; Sai bhajan, 6.15 p.m.; discourse by Nagarajan Bagavathar, Teachers’ Colony, Vadipatti Road, Sholavandan, 7 p.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Navaratri festival, devotional songs by Dindigul B. S. Gayatri and B. S. Vaishnavi, 7th Cross Street, Doak Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Gandhi Museum: Gandhi Jayanthi celebration; ‘karagattam’ by G. Ganesh Anand, 5.30 p.m.; Stalin Gunasekaran, president, Makkal Peravai Iyakkam, speaks, K. M. Natarajan, chairman, Tamil Nadu Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, presides, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Madurai Kamaraj University: Gandhi Jayanthi and Vallalar birth anniversary competitions for college students, Department of Gandhian Studies and Ramalinga Philosophy, 10 a.m.; V. Jeyarani presents paper on ‘Worship of Saivite god;’ C. Uma Maheswari on ‘Five-lettered mantra of Saivism,’ Seminar Hall, School of Religions, Philosophy and Humanist Thought, 2.30 p.m.

Thiagarajar College: State-level students’ seminar on ‘Women’s writing: An abortive self of broken identity;’ Mary Magdalene Abraham of Fatima College speaks, M. Eyini, Principal, presides, Tholkappiar Arangu, 9 a.m.; B. Satyanarayana of Tata Institute of Fundamental Research speaks on ‘INO Project: Madurai’s temple of science;’ M. Eyini, Principal, presides, 10 a.m.; M. Selvaganesh of CMS IT Services on ‘Network security,’ Kabilar Hall, 2 p.m.

Sourashtra College: L. R. Govardhanan speaks on ‘Make your job interview a pleasant event;’ S. Thiagarajan, Director, MBA Programme, presides, Smart Classroom, 10 a.m.

N. M.S. Sermathai Vasan College for Women: P. Venkatachalam, Managing Director, National Institute of Banking, speaks on ‘Job opportunities,’ Conference Hall, 2.30 p.m.

Topkids: Life skills programme, Setupathi Higher Secondary School, North Veli Street, 2 p.m.; counselling session, All-Woman Police Station, Tallakulam, 10.30 a.m.

Om Sakthi Books International: Book fair, Vijay Mahal, K. K. Nagar, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Tamilarasi School, Melur, 6.30 p.m.; St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, East Veli Street, 7 p.m.