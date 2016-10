RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Navaratri celebration; discourse on ‘Navagraha Nayaki’ by P. A. Ponniah, Railway Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Navaratri festival; discourse on ‘Tiruppugazhum Arunagirinatharum’ by S. Vaidyasamy, 9 a.m.; devotional music by M. Lakshmi and M. Bhanumathi, 10 a.m.; violin concert by Madurai Varshan, 11 a.m.; Bharatanatyam by students of Sri Nrutyanjani Fine Arts Academy, 12 noon; by Natya Kalamandir School of Arts, 4 p.m.; by Srirangam Bharatanatyalaya, 5 p.m.; ‘sinthanai arangam,’ M. S. Ramanathan moderates, 6 p.m.; Bharatanatyam by Suvani Kannan, 7 p.m.; by students of Sivananda Kalalaya, 8 p.m.; by Om Prasannalaya Dance and Music Academy, 9 p.m.

Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple: Purattasi brahmotsavam, angurarpanam, Tallakulam, 6 p.m.

Navaneetha Krishnaswamy Devasthanam: Navaratri utsavam; thavil concert by V. Sundararajan, 6 p.m.; vocal concert by P. Pon Avantraj, 6.30 p.m.; tiruvaradhanam, North Masi Street, 7 p.m.

Rajarajeswari Temple: Sarada Navaratri mahotsavam; Sri Durga puja, 9 a.m.; discourse on ‘Vetri Tharum Ambigai’ by Shanmugatirukkumaran, Sundar Nagar, Tirunagar, 7 p.m.

Panniru Tirumurai Mandram: Pannisai, Adi Streets, 7 a.m.

Sringeri Sankaracharya Mahasamasthanam: Chandi parayanam, 9 a.m.; Lalitha Sahasranamam laksharchana, 88 Amman Sannidhi Street, 6 p.m.

Sringeri Sarda Peetam: Lalitha Sahasranama laksharchana and Chandi parayanam, Bypass Road, 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Discourse on ‘Swami Vivekananda’ by Guruvarananda, 5.45 p.m.; bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Gita Bhavanam: Vishnu Sahasranama archana, 8 a.m.; discourse by R. J. Vasantha, 3 Kamarajar Salai, 11 a.m.

Sathya Sai Seva Samiti: Vedaparayanam, 6 p.m.; bhajan, 6.15 p.m.; discourse by Sethubai, Velar Street, Sholavandan, 7 p.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Navaratri festival, Bharatanatyam, Seventh Cross Street, Doak Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Arsha Parampara: Discourse on ‘Mundakopanishad,’ 4.15 p.m.; on ‘Vishnu Sahasranamam,’ 5.30 p.m.; ‘Bhagavad Gita’ by Vidyananda Saraswati, Vasudhara, Andalpuram, 6 p.m.

Sri Aurobindo Study Forum: Discourse on Sri Aurobindo’s ‘Life Divine’ by Subramany, Nithyatha, Auro Lab, Veerapanjan, 10 a.m.

Arutjothi Vallalar Temple: Discourse on ‘Agaval parayanam’ by Sankaranandam, Alagakoil Road, 9 a.m.

Sunday Vespers Service: Rajini Premalatha preaches, S. Joseph Wellington leads, Jubilee Chapel, American College, 6 p.m.

Church of Christ: Sunday service, Deva Manickam delivers message, Visuvasapuri Fifth Street, Gnanaolivupuram, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Gandhi Museum: K. Veera Raghava Rao, Collector, inaugurates Gandhi Jayanthi celebration; Ilampirai Manimaran speaks on ‘Mahatma Darisanam,’ 6 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Kazhagam: Talk on ‘Gandhi Adigalum Tamizhum’ by S. Gnanasambandan, North Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 7 p.m.

GENERAL

Sourashtra College: S. K. Jagannathan, secretary, inaugurates alumni meet; K. R. Ganesh Babu, Chief Manager, Indian Oil Corporation, and K. S. Manikandan address; L. P. Ramalingam, Principal, presides, Silver Jubilee Hall, 10 a.m.

Madurai Institute of Social Sciences: Foundation Day celebration and alumni meet; D. V. P. Raja, chairman, addresses; M. Lakshmanan, former Vice-Chancellor, Madurai Kamaraj University, presides, Alagarkoil Road, 10 a.m.

Madurai District Deaf Development Association: 59th International Day of the Deaf; Berlin Jose, Rengarajan and Jothivel address, City Livelihood Office, South Veli Street, 10 a.m.

Dhan Foundation: Foundation Day dialogue on ‘Water management in a climate risked world -- new challenges;’ Sunita Narain, Director General, Centre for Science and Environment; Jayaraj Sundaresan of Indian Institute of Human Settlements, and S. Rajamohan, Managing Director, Envirocare India, participate, 1 A Vaidyanathapuram East, 3.30 p.m.

Nehru Yuva Kendra: Gandhi Jayanthi celebration; V. Senthilkumari, Revenue Divisional Officer, addresses; K. Jawahar, District Youth Coordinator, presides, Veerapanjan, 5 p.m.

Janakalyan Trust: Gandhi Jayanthi celebration; K. Muthukumaran, Additional Sub-Judge, and M. P. Gurusamy address; S. Mohan Gandhi presides, Gandhi Museum, 9.30 a.m.

Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam: Gandhi Jayanthi celebration, N. Karunakaran presides, Pykara, 9 a.m.

Sourashtra Chamber of Commerce: Ninth anniversary celebration; S. R. Anantharaman, correspondent, Laxmi Raman Matriculation Higher Secondary School, and P. R. S. Sivakumar address, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry Auditorium, Kamarajar Road, 6 p.m.

Vidiyal: Movie Club meeting, 21 Kennet Nagar, Muthupatti, 10 a.m.

Rotary Club of Madurai Innovators: Seminar on ‘Differentiate or die;’ Satheesh Krishnamurthy speaks, Hotel Poppys, 9 a.m.

Lions Clubs of Madurai Alavai, Anantham, Melvin, Auro, Sivalayam and Tirumangalam Cosmos: Gandhi Jayanthi celebration and launch of Lions Centennial service projects, Boothakudi, 9.30 a.m.

Lions Club of Madurai Anantham: Gandhi Jayanthi celebration; P. Chakravarthy presides, M. Jagan Mohan speaks, Gandhi pottal, Kamarajar Salai, 7.45 p.m.

Tamil Nadu 108 Ambulance Employees’ Welfare Association: State conference; T. Tiruvasagam and M. Venkatachalam address; S. Ulaganathan and M. Irulandi preside, Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials’ Association, Collectorate, 9 a.m.

Physiotherapy Practitioners’ Association of Madurai: National-level physiotherapy conference, J. Jaiveerapandian presides, Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College, Pasumalai, 8.30 a.m.

The Humanist Club: Blood donation camp, Gandhi Museum, 9.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting; R. C. School, Sivaganga Road, Melur, 6.3 p.m.; Justice V. R. Krishna Iyer Community Hall, Lake View Road, K. K. Nagar, 7 p.m.