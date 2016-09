RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Devotional music by Ramachandra Bagavahar, Railway Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Jagadguru Sri Sringeri Sankaracharya Mahasamasthanam: Chandi parayanam, 9 a.m.; Lalitha Sahasranama laksharchana, 88 Amman Sannidhi Street, 6 p.m.

Sringeri Sarada Peetam: Lalitha Sahasranama laksharchana and Chandi parayanam, Bypass Road, 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Discourse on ‘Viveka Chudamani’ by Suba. Ramachandran, 5.45 p.m.; aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Gita Bhavanam: Navaratri festival; Vishnu Sahasranamam parayanam, 8 a.m.; discourse on ‘Sri Durga Mahatuvam’ by K. V. Prabhavathi, 3 Kamarajar Salai, 11 a.m.

Rama Baktha Sabha: Vishnu Sahasranamam parayanam, 14 Nehru Street, Anupallavi Nagar, P and T Colony, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Talk on ‘Ilakkiya Inbam’ by K. Rajendran, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S. S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Madurai Kumara Gana Sabha Trust: Purattasi dance and music festival; flute concert by G. Baskararajan, 5.30 p.m.; presentation of Madurakala Nidhi award to K. N. Renganathja Sarma and Madurakala Sudaroli award to S. Malia, 6.30 p.m.; Bharatanatyam by students of Madurai Natyakalalaya, 7 p.m.; veena concert by S. Malika, Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple, Tallakulam, 8 p.m.

GENERAL

Dr. G. Venkataswamy Eye Research Institute: Suzanne Gilbert, Senior Director, Innovation and Sight Programme, Seva Foundation, USA, delivers Dr. G. Venkataswamy Endowment Oration on ‘Compassion in action: Living a life of service, Anna Nagar, 6 p.m.

Subbalakshmi Lakshmipathy College of Science: Parent-Teacher Association meeting, R. L. Ramnath, Principal, presides, Auditorium, 1 p.m.

Mangayarkarasi College of Arts and Science for Women: National conference on ‘Mathematical science and application;’ B. J. Gireesha of Kuvembu University, Karnataka, addresses, Paravai, 10 a.m.

Mahatma Montessori Matriculation Higher Secondary School: NSS Special camp, A. Valayapatti, 9 a.m.

Association of Medical Physicists of India: M. R. Vairamuthu Raju, Dean, Madurai Medical College, inaugurates 21st annual conference of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry chapter; S. Ganesan presides, Indian Medical Association Hall, Panagal Road, 9 a.m.

Meenakshi Mission Hospital: Antony inaugurates National Blood Donation Day celebration; S. Gurushankar, vice-chairman, presides, Conference Hall, 10 a.m.

Institution of Engineers: World Habitat Day; R. Maniarasu of P. A. C. Ramasamy Raja Polytechnic College speaks on ‘Smart City,’ 1 Vivekananda Nagar, 120 Feet Road, Surveyor Colony, 6 p.m.

HelpAge India: International Day of the Older Persons; K. Durairaj, Deputy General Manager, Hi-Tech Arai, inaugurates geriatric medical camp, Madurai Corporation Shelter for Urban Homeless Poor, Tirupparankundram, 10 a.m.

Topkids: Counselling programme, Railway Hospital, 10.30 a.m.

Rotary Club of Madurai NextGen: Free anti-rabies vaccination camp for dogs, Sonia Dog Clinic, Bank Colony, Narayanapuram, 9 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting; 14 Vaidyanatha Iyer Street, Shenoy Nagar, 7 p.m.