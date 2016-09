RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Tirumandiram’ by Shanmuga Tirukkumaran, Railway Colony, 7.30 p.m.

Sringeri Sarada Peetam: Mahabishekam for Saradambal, 9 a.m.; Navaratri puja, Bypass Road, 7 p.m.

Sringeri Sankaracharya Mahasamasthanam: Chandrasekara Bharati Mahaswamigal aradhana, 9 a.m.; Jagat Prasoothika alankaram, 88 Amman Sannidhi Street, 6 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Free yoga class, 6 a.m.; bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Vanamamalai Mutt: Sevakalam and theertha goshti, 9 a.m.; arulasi by Sri Ramanuja Jeer, Brahmana Kalyana Mandapam, S. S. Colony, 3 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Vandiyur Tiruvasaga Tirukkoottam: Tiruvasagam mutrothal, Mayandiswamy Temple, Vandiyur, 8 a.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women)

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Maharishi Ved Vigyan Bhavan: T. V. Rajendran conducts ‘Transcendental meditation’ classes, B 604 India Bulls, New Makalipatti Road, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

GENERAL

Thiagarajar College: Seminar on ‘Water resource management: Concerns and outlook;’ R. Srinivasan of University of Madras addresses, M. Eyini, Principal, presides, Main Hall, 9.30 a.m.

Fatima College: Conference on ‘Managing disaster,’ 10 a.m.; V. Chinniah, Head, Department of Management Studies, Madurai Kamaraj University, delivers valedictory address, Mary Land, 4.15 p.m.

Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College: L. John Berchmans of Central Electrochemical Research Institute speaks on ‘Innovative materials for technological applications,’ Pasumalai, 10 a.m.

Sermathai Vasan College for Women: Theatre and Arts Club meeting, Conference Hall, 10.30 a.m.

OAA-MAVMM School of Management: S. Sridevi, social entrepreneur, speaks, Conference Hall, 2.50 p.m.

Vaigai College of Engineering: K. Poyyamozhi of Solartis inaugurates ‘Inizio Feliz 2016,’ technical symposium; A. Pasumpon Pandian, Principal, presides, Seminar Hall, 9.30 a.m.

Sourashtra Girls Higher Secondary School: NSS special camp, Silaiman Puliyankulam, 9 a.m.

Mahatma Montessori Matriculation Higher Secondary School: NSS special camp, A. Valayapatti, 9 a.m.

Tamil Isai Sangam: Sandeep Nanduri, Corporation Commissioner, presents Dr. Rajaj Sir Annamalai Chettiar Birthday Commemoration Award to Purisai S. Natarajan, Raja Muthiah Mandram, 6 p.m.

Association of Medical Physicists of India: V. Pugalagiri, Director, inaugurates pre-conference workshop on ‘Contouring, beam physics, planning concepts and quality assurance on IMRT and VMAT techniques,’ Vadamalayan Hospital, Chokkikulam, 9.30 a.m

Rotary Club of Madurai West: Felicitations to Best Teacher awardees, Fortune Pandiyan Hotel, 6 p.m.

Lions Club of Madurai Thendral: District Governor’s zonal advisory committee meeting and inter-club meeting, Hotel Rajadhane, Lake View Road, K.K. Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Madurai Central Junior Chamber: R. Rengasamy speaks on ‘Current trends in business,’ Hotel Kathir Palace, 6.30 p.m.

Topkids: Counselling programme, E.M.G. Yadava Women’s College, Tiruppalai, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Tamilarasi School, Chokkampatti, Melur, 6.30 p.m.; Maniyammai Nursery School, North Masi Street, 7 p.m.