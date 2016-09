RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Tiruvilayadalpuranam’ by K. Manoharan, Railway Colony, 7.30 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Vanamamalai Mutt: Sri Ramanuja Jeer performs mangalasasanam, Alagarkoil, 6.30 a.m.; sevakalam, 10 a.m.; discourse, Brahmana Kalyana Mandapam, S. S. Colony, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Maharishi Ved Vigyan Bhavan: T. V. Rajendran conducts ‘Transcendental meditation,’ B 604 India Bulls, New Makalipatti Road, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Alliance Francaise of Madras: French live in concert by Nina Vales and Akkarai Subhalakshmi, Auditorium, American College, 7 p.m.

Dhan Foundation: Release of handmade wood inlay art work of ‘Kurinji Thinai’ by Paulraj, 1 A Vaidyanathapuram East, 11 a.m.

GENERAL

Thiagarajar College: State-level seminar on ‘Role of software engineering in Internet applications;’ T. Sree Ram Kumar of MK University College speaks on ‘Software engineering: Practical applications, challenges and opportunities;’ M. Eyini, Principal, presides, Tholkappiar Arangu, 9.30 a.m.

Lady Doak College: Workshop on ‘Revitalisation of innovative instructional strategies for environmental education, 9.30 a.m.

Fatima College: International conference on ‘Managing disaster;’ Pradeep Meyo, Director, Macc, Singapore, delivers keynote address; Rev. Sr. K. Fatima Mary, Principal, presides, Mary Land, 10 a.m.

Yadava College: K. P. Bharathi of Dhan Tourism for Development speaks on ‘Local tourism in Madurai;’ S. Dhanasekaran, Principal (in charge), presides, Rajendran Auditorium, 10.30 a.m.

Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College: Readers’ Club meeting; book review by S. Vijayamathavan and S. Saravanakumar, Moorthy Naidu-Andalammal Arangam, 11.50 a.m..

SLS MAVMM Ayira Vaisyar College: Book review by T. Vijay Amirtharaj and P. Chandran; M. Arunagiri, Principal, presides, Kallampatti, 2.30 p.m.

Sermathai Vasan College for Women: Training in quelling, Aadarsh Elders’Care Centre, Duraisamy Nagar, 10 a.m.

K. L. N. College of Information Technology: Workshop on ‘Cloud computing,’ M. Thangavel of Thiagarajar College of Engineering speaks, Pottapalayam, 9 a.m.

Sourashtra Girls HSS: Special NSS camp, Silaiman Puliyankulam, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

SBOA Matriculation HSS: Special NSS camp; valedictory session, J. Joseph Stalin, correspondent, presides, Community Hall, Keehakuyilkudi, 3 p.m.

Confederation of Indian Industry: Fourth edition of Vryiksha; R. Anusha, CEO, Park Group of institutions; Aruna R. Krishnan, Editor, Ritz; Sornalatha, advocate; KAvitha Fenn Arunkumar, Executive Director, Hannah Joseph Hospital, and Manjoo Sree, Founder, Lifeolicious, address; Thiagarajar College of Engineering, 9 a.m.

Madurai District Pensioners’ Association: 53rd annual general body meeting; T. Annaraja presides, Chokkanathar Tirumana Mandapam, 397 North Masi Street, 10 a.m.

Topkids: Stress management programme for drivers and conductors, TNSTC Training Centre, Pasumalai, 10 a.m.; counselling, Railway Akshaya School, 10.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Rosary Church, Town Hall Road, 7 p.m.