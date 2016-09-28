A.M. Jeyabalan Memorial Trust: Programme on ‘Importance of dental treatment for toddlers and kids’ and free dental consultation, Nala Dental Hospital, Chokkikulam, 11 a.m.

Sethu Institute of Technology: Motivational programme for first year students; N. M. Perumal, former IAS officer, addresses, Pulloor, 10 a.m.

E. M. Gopalakrishna Kone Yadava Women’s College: National seminar on ‘Nuclear energy is green energy of future;’ P. Pandaram, Senior Scientific Officer, Nuclear Power Project, addresses; E. M. G. S. Indirani, secretary, presides, Tiruppalai, 9.30 a.m.

Velammal College of Engineering and Technology and Madurai Productivity Council: Inauguration of Students’ Productivity Club by Ilasai Sundaram, Seminar Hall, 10.30 a.m.

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

