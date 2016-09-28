RELIGION
Selva Vinayagar Temple: Pradosha puja, Railway Colony, 4.30 p.m.
Vanamamalai Mutt: Public reception for Jeer of Vanamamalai Mutt, Brahmana Kalyana Mandapam, S. S. Colony, 5 p.m.
Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.
Ramakrishna Mutt: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.
CULTURE
International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).
Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.
Maharishi Ved Vigyan Bhavan: T. V. Rajendran conducts ‘Transcendental meditation’ classes, B 604 India Bulls, New Makalipatti Road, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Tiruvalluvar Mandram: M. Thirumalai, former Vice-Chancellor, Tamil University, delivers Tirukkural K. Karuppiah Memorial Trust lecture on ‘Vazhum Valluvar,’ Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S. S. Colony, 5 p.m.
GENERAL
Thiagarajar College: Poster exhibition and consultation on ‘Healthy lifestyle;’ V. Suganya, Senior Dietician, Apollo Hospital, addresses, M. Eyini, Principal, presides, Diamond Jubilee Hall, 10 a.m.
Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College: Shakespeare’s play ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ G. Sundararajan Hall, 10 a.m., 12 noon and 2.30 p.m.
Velammal College of Engineering and Technology and Madurai Productivity Council: Inauguration of Students’ Productivity Club by Ilasai Sundaram, Seminar Hall, 10.30 a.m.
Sourashtra Girls Higher Secondary School: Special NSS camp, Silaiman Puliyankulam, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
SBOA Matriculation Higher Secondary School: Special NSS camp, Melakuyilkudi, 9 a.m.
Voice Trust: World Heart Day Awareness programme; A. Mathavan, Director, Department of Cardiology, addresses, M. Nallammal, Chief Engineer, presides, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, K. Pudur, 3 p.m.
E. M. Gopalakrishna Kone Yadava Women’s College: National seminar on ‘Nuclear energy is green energy of future;’ P. Pandaram, Senior Scientific Officer, Nuclear Power Project, addresses; E. M. G. S. Indirani, secretary, presides, Tiruppalai, 9.30 a.m.
Sethu Institute of Technology: Motivational programme for first year students; N. M. Perumal, former IAS officer, addresses, Pulloor, 10 a.m.
A.M. Jeyabalan Memorial Trust: Programme on ‘Importance of dental treatment for toddlers and kids’ and free dental consultation, Nala Dental Hospital, Chokkikulam, 11 a.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, RC School, Sivaganga Road, Melur, 6.30 p.m.; Dheep Hospital, K. Pudur, 7 p.m.