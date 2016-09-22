RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Tiruvilayadalpuranam’ by K. Manoharan, Railway Colony, 7.30 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Go Mutt: Discourse on ‘Sri Manavalamunigal Charitham’ by Go Mutt Swamy, Vadipatti, 6.30 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women)

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Maharishi Ved Vigyan Bhavan: T. V. Rajendran conducts ‘Transcendental meditation’ class, B. 604 India Bulls, New Makalipatti Road, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

GENERAL

Madurai Kamaraj University: Training programme on ‘Eco-media and science communication, Academic Staff College, 10 a.m.

Anna University: Woman entrepreneurship development programme; N. Vivek speaks, Senthamarai College of Arts and Science, 10 a.m.

SLS MAVMM Ayira Vaisyar College: Book review by M. Santhosh, S. Balaji and M. Ponmalar; M. Arunagiri, Principal, presides, Kallampatti, 2.30 p.m.

Sermathai Vasan College for Women: Indra speaks on ‘Pranic healing,’ 10.30 a.m.; N. H. Saravanan of Sourashtra College speaks on ‘How to solve mathematical problems using short cuts,’ Conference Hall, 2 p.m.

K. L. N. College of Information Technology: S. Valli of Anna University inaugurates workshop on ‘Object-oriented programming languages;’ J. S. Gnanasekaran, Principal, presides, 10 a.m.; awareness programme on ‘Formulation and preparation of papers for publication in journals,’ V. K. Sivasubramanian, Head, Department of Chemistry, speaks, Pottapalayam, 3.30 p.m.

TVS Community College: Lamp lighting and graduation ceremony; J. S. Prassana Kaarthik speaks, Goods Shed Street, 4.30 p.m.

Gandhi Museum: Spoken Hindi class for students, 5 p.m.

Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association: K. Veera Raghava Rao, Collector, inaugurates Made in Madurai Expo, 2016; P. Ravi Kumar, Zonal General Manager, National Small Industries Corporation, speaks; L. Murari, president, presides, Tamukkam Ground, 11 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board Pensioners’ Association: General council meeting; N. Lakshmanaperumal, Superintending Engineer, addresses; G. Krishnamurthy presides, Chokkanathar Tirumana Mandapam, North Masi Street, 10 a.m.

Rotary Club of Madurai Pandian: M. F. Mohideen, Divisional Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force, inaugurates cardiac camp; V. Vishvaa Narayan presides, RPF Office, Madurai Junction, 10 a.m.

Giants Group of Madurai: Giants Week celebration; installation of signboard; S. Sadagopan, president, Alagappan Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, speaks, Pandian Street, Alagappan Nagar, 4 p.m.

Giants Group of Madurai Tirunagar: Giants Week celebration; Woman empowerment programme; Rajkumari Jeevagan, chairperson, Women Entrepreneurs, speaks, Government Polytechnic for Women, 2 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Rosary Church, Town Hall Road, 7 p.m.