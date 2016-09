RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Karthigai puja, Railway Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Saiva Sithandha Saba: Discourse on ‘Iruba Irubathu’ by A. Arumugam, South Adi Street, 7 p.m.

Sri Ramanuja millennium celebration: ‘Manavalamamunigal Charitham’ upanyasam, Near Abirami Hospital, Vadipatti, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes, 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes, 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

The American College: Study Centre for Indian Literature in English and Translation; T.M. Krishna, Carnatic musician and Ramon Magsaysay Award winner, speaks, Main Hall, 11 a.m.

Anna University: Entrepreneurship Development Cell, Women Entrepreneurship Development Programme, Senthamarai College of Arts and Science, 10 a.m.

Madurai Kamaraj University: Training programme on ‘Eco-media and science communication’; sessions on ‘Mobile phone videography’ and ‘Community engagement’, UGC-Academic Staff College, 10 a.m.

Madurai Institute of Social Sciences (MISS): Universal Brotherhood Day celebrations; D.V.P. Raja, founder and chairman, MISS, presides; HRD Hall, 11 a.m.

K.L.N. College of Information Technology: Seminar on ‘Domestic electrical safety and energy conservation’, A. Alagappan, Superintending Engineer, Sivaganga Electricity Distribution Circle, chief guest, Conference Hall, 10 a.m.

Gandhi Memorial Museum: Training programme on ‘Socially useful products work’, R. Natarajan, Education Officer, Gandhi Memorial Museum, conducts, St. Justin College of Education, 10 a.m.

Giants Group of Madurai: Giants Week Celebration 2016, group photo distribution, N.M.R. Memorial School, 3.30 p.m.

Giants Group of Madurai Tirunagar: Road safety awareness programme, P. Dhanavelan, chairman, P.T.R. College of Engineering and Technology (PTRCET), presides, PTRCET campus, 2 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, R.C. School, Melur, 6.30 p.m.; Deep Hospital, Pudur, 7 p.m.