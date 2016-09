RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Dasavatara Tattuvam’ by M. Vijayaraman, Railway Colony, 7.30 p.m.

Prasanna Venkatesa Perumal Temple: Discourse by Koodal N. Raghavan, Tallakulam, 6 p.m.

Panniru Tirumurai Mandram: Discourse on ‘Tiruppugazh’ by N. S. Sundararaman, Dandayuthapaniswamy Temple, Iravathanallur, 5 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by R. Chellan, 5.45 p.m.; aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Madurai Kumara Gana Sabha Trust: Inauguration of Purattasi dance and music festival by G. Baskara Rajan, 6.30 p.m.; discourse by Shanmuga Tirukkumaran, 6.45 p.m.; violin concert by Needamangalam N. S. Swaminathan, Prasanna Venkatesa Perumal Temple, Tallakulam, 7.30 p.m.

Tamil Isai Sangam: ‘Bharathi Kanda Bharatham,’ dance drama by Chennai Kanagasabai Natya Palli students, Raja Muthiah Mandram, 6.30 p.m.

Bharathi Yuva Kendra: M.S. Subbulakshmi centenary celebration; S. Sankaralingam, Commissioner of Income Tax, addresses; Indira Soundararajan presides, 5.30 p.m.; vocal concert by Nityashree Mahadevan, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry Auditorium, Kamarajar Salai, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Madurai Kamaraj University: Training programme on ‘Eco media and science communication,’ Academic Staff College, 10 a.m.

Velammal Medical College Hospital: Continuous medical education programme on ‘Minimally invasive cardiac surgery,’ Velammal Speciality Hospital, 8 a.m.

E. M. Gopalakrishna Kone Yadava Women’s College: Alumni Association meeting; S. Anuradha, Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, and S. Amirthavalli, Head, Department of History, Sri Parasakthi College for Women, Courtallam, address; R. Poovazhaki, Principal, presides, Tiruppalai, 10 a.m.

Institute of Gandhian Studies and Research: S. Jayaraj presents paper on ‘Mahatma Gandhi and Appar,’ Gandhi Museum Library, 5.30 p.m.

Confederation of Indian Industry: C. Vijaya Bhaskar, Minister for Health, inaugurates MedEx 2016; Sellur K. Raju, Minister for Cooperation; R. B. Udhayakumar, Minister for Revenue, and K. Veera Raghava Rao, Collector, address, Lakshmi Sundaram Hall, 10 a.m.

Residents’ Social Responsibility Programme: Vaanavil, exhibition-cum-sale of products made by visually challenged people, Lions Aravind Institute of Community Ophthalmology, 9 a.m.

Evidence: Programme on ‘Joker and the cry for justice,’ Tamil Nadu Theological Seminary, Arasaradi, 5 p.m.

The Hunger Project India: Strengthening Empowerment Through Electoral Process programme; street play and rally, Chellampatti, 11 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Government All-Department Pensioners’ Association: K. Chandru, former Judge, Madras High Court, inaugurates second State conference; N. L. Seetharan presides, Gopalsamy Tirumana Mandapam, Pasumalai, 9 a.m.

Thyaga Deepam Peravai: Birth anniversary of Periyar EVR; R. Chokkalingam speaks, A. Balu presides, 114/2 Trupparankundram Road, 8.50 a.m.

Giants Group of Madurai Tirunagar: Giants Week celebration; health check up camp for children; A. Sashi Kumar addresses, Panchayat Union Middle School, Uchchapatti, 9.30 a.m.

Shree Madura Gujarati Samaj: Acupressure and Sujok Therapy camp, 6 SPJ Church Lane, Main Guard Square, 9 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting; 14 Vaidyanatha Iyer Street, Shenoy Nagar, 7 p.m.