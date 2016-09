For Sept 16 (Friday).

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Pournami puja, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Panniru Tirumurai Mandram: Tiruppugazh mutrothal, South Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 7 a.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Free yoga class, 6 a.m.; bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Kazhagam: Discourse on ‘Tirumandiramum Arutchattamum’ by A. K. S. Tirumavalavan, North Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 7 p.m.

Vandiyur Tiruvasaga Tirukkoottakm: Tiruvasagam mutrothal, Mayandi Swamigal Temple, Vandiyur, 8 a.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women)

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Satguru Sangeetha Samajam: Centenary celebrations of M. S. Subbulakshmi; S. Mohan Gandhi, former Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, confers Madurai Sri Meenakshi Award on Gayathri Girish; B. Ganapathi Sarma presides, 6 p.m.; vocal concert by Gayathri Girish, Lakshmi Sundaram Hall, 6.30 p.m.

Gandhi Museum: Inter-religious prayer: A. Shanmugasundaram delivers message, T. R. Dinakaran presides, Peace Park, 4.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Madurai Kamaraj University: Training programme on ‘Eco-media and science communication,’ Academic Staff College, 10 a.m.; international seminar on Tamil studies, P. Vijayan, Registrar (in charge), presides, Seminar Hall, Directorate of Distance Education, 10.30 a.m.

Madurai Medical College: Felicitations to P. Gouthama Narayanan for Guinness Record; Sellur K. Raju, Minister for Cooperation, and R. B. Udhayakumar, Minister for Revenue, address; K. Veera Raghava Rao, Collector, presides, Silver Jubilee Auditorium, 10.30 a.m.

Madura College: Subramania Bharathi memorial day, S. Natanagopal, secretary, Madura College Board, presides, Cho Hall, 10 a.m.

Fatima College: Rev. Sr. K. Fatima Mary, Principal, inaugurates NCA CT 2K16; Gopinath Ganapathy, Head, Department of Computer Science, Bharathidasan University, addresses, Mary Land, 9.30 a.m.

Mangayarkarasi College of Arts and Science for Women: 19th College Day celebration, Sujatha Sangumani and Selva Geetha address, Paravai, 10 a.m.

The Hunger Project India: Strengthening Empowerment Through Electoral Process programme; street play and rally, Chellampatti, 11 a.m.

Kaviarasu Kannadasan Narpani Mandram: M. S. Subbulakshmi centenary celebration; R. Chokkalingam speaks, Maaragam Chandran presides, 114/2 Tirupparankundram Road, 8.50 a.m.

Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association: Entrepreneurship awareness camp; K. Thirupathirajan, CEO, Raj Exim, addresses; L. Murari presides, Dr. Ambedkar Road, 4 p.m.

Integrated Child Development Services: Sellur K. Raju, Minister for Cooperation, inaugurates traditional food festival; R. B. Udhayakumar, Minister for Revenue, addresses; K. Veera Raghava Rao, Collector, presides, Tamukkam, 5 p.m.

Rotary Club of Madurai West: R. Yoganandha speaks on ‘Changing trends in dentistry,’Fortune Pandiyan Hotel, 6 p.m.

Rotary Club of Madurai Midtown: Exposure programme for rural children, Keezhakuyilkudi, 9 a.m.

Giants Group of Madurai Tirunagar: Giants Week celebration; donation of furniture to anganwadi; V. Jeya Krishnan and G. Karthikeyan address, Uchchapatti, 11.30 a.m.

Shree Madura Gujarati Samaj: Acupressure and Sujok Therapy camp, 6 SPJ Church Lane, Main Guard Square, 9 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Tamilarasi School, Chokkampatti, Melur, 6.30 p.m.; Maniyammai Nursery School, North Masi Street, 7 p.m.