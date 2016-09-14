RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Pradosha puja, Railway Colony, 4.30 p.m.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Avanimoola festival; procession of deity, Tirukkalyana Mandaåpam, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Panniru Tirumurai Mandram: Tiruvisaippa mutrothal, 7 a.m.; Abirami Anthathi parayanam, South Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 6 p.m.

Saiva Siddhantha Sabha: Discourse on ‘Tiruvasagam’ by Yazh S. Chandra, South Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 7 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Satguru Sangeetha Samajam: M. S. Subbulakshmi music festival; Carnatic and Hindustani jugalbandhi by Lalgudi G. J. R. Krishnan and Sriram Parasuram, Lakshmi Sundaram Hall, 6.30 p.m.

Vanathi Pathippagam: Karumuttu T. Kannan, Fit Person, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, releases A. Manivannan’s book; S. Murugan, IG, South Zone, and Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Police Commissioner, address, Indian Medical Association Hall, 1 Panagal Road, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Madurai Kamaraj University: P. Vijayan, Registrar (in charge), inaugurates training programme in eco-media and science communication; Paamayan, environment activist, and Kamalam Joseph of Centre for Water Resources Development and Management, Kerala, address, Academic Staff College, 10 a.m.; K. Srinivasan speaks on ‘Important sutras in Patanjali Yoga’ and K. Pandiammal on ‘Eternal bliss in Saiva Siddhantha,’ Seminar Hall, School of Religions, Philosophy and Humanist Thought, 2.30 p.m.

Anna University: Woman entrepreneurship development programme; Shakila Banu addresses, Senthamarai College of Arts and Science, 10 a.m.

Study Centre for Indian Literature in English and Translation: Shiv Visvanathan, Director, Centre for the Study of Knowledge Systems, delivers Paul Linder Love Endowment lecture on ‘Is literature possible after Auschwitz?’ Main Hall, American College, 11 a.m.

Thiagarajar College: Physfest 2016, inter-collegiate seminar, S. Stephen Rajkumar Inbanathan of American College speaks on ‘India-based Neutrino Observatory;’ M. Eyini, Principal, presides, Kabilar Hall, 9 a.m.; Geetha Aram of Madurai Medical College speaks, Main Hall, 9.30 a.m.; P. S. Srinivasan of Bharathidasan University delivers lecture on ‘Analysis of real functions,’ Smart Classroom, 9.45 a.m.

Yadava College: S. Dhanasekaran, Principal (in charge), inaugurates blood donation camp, Nagendran Auditorium, 10 a.m.

Madurai Sivakasi Nadars’ Pioneer Meenakshi College for Women: M. Thirumalai, former Vice-Chancellor, Tamil University, inaugurates seminar on ‘Tamil Literature;’ S. S. A. Koteeswaran presides, Poovanthi, 10 a.m.

Raja College of Engineering and Technology: Planting of tree saplings, Veerapanjan, 11 a.m.

K. L. N. College of Information Technology: B. Chuckkunichelvan of BSNL inaugurates workshop on ‘Trends and developments in optical and microwave communication;’ J. S. Gnanasekaran, Principal, presides, Pottapalayam, 10.15 a.m.

The Hunger Project India: Strengthening Empowerment Through Electoral Process programme, street play and rally, Chellampatti, 11 a.m.

Rotary Club of Madurai Next Gen: Bahavudeen speaks on ‘Bakrid - The Sacrifice Feast,’ JC Residency, LAdy Doak College Road, 7 p.m.

Madurai Central Junior Chamber: Inauguration of Environment Club, M. Mani speaks, St. John Peter Matriculation School, 4 p.m.

Madurai Virundhu: Distribution of drinking water to destitutes, Aurobindo Mira Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Bypass Road, 9 a.m.

Shree Madura Gujarati Samaj: Acupressure and Sujok therapy camp, 6 SPJ Church Lane, Main Guard Squre, 9 a.m.

Nala Dental Hospital: Programme on ‘Recent advancements in root canal treatment using microscope’ and free dental consultation, Chokkikulam, 11 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, RC School, Sivaganga Road, Melur, 6.30 p.m.; Dheep Hospital, K. Pudur, 7 p.m.