RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Tirumandiram’ by Shanmuga Tirukkumaran, Railway Colony, 7.30 p.m.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Avanimoola festival; Chandrasekarar utsavam, procession of deity, 7 p.m.

Adi Chokkanathar Temple: Vigneswara puja, Simmakkal, 9 a.m.

Chellathamman Temple: Vigneswara puja, Vadakku Vaasal, 8 a.m.

Anjaneyar Temple: Ganapathi puja, Simmakkal, 9 a.m.

Navaneetha Krishnaswamy Devasthanam: Sri Jayanthi celebration; procession of deity, Masi Streets, 8 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Free yoga class, 6 a.m.; bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Divine Life Society: Chaturveni vizha; Sivananda Jayanthi celebration; Bhagavad Gita parayanam and discourse on ‘Tirumandiram’ by Vadantananda, South Adi Street, 7 a.m.; discourse by Sivayogananda of Chinmaya Mission; Sivananda Sundarananda presides, Tirukkalyana Mandapam, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 6 p.m.; discourse by Usha Kim, Aravind Eye Hospital, Anna Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Shrine of Our Lady of Velankanni: Annual festival; Rev. Fr. Tiruthuvaraj and Rev. Fr. A. Immanuel Franscis Raja lead holy mass, Anna Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women)

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Gandhi Memorial Museum: Inter-religious prayer, M.P. Gurusamy delivers message, T.R. Dinakaran presides, Peace Park, 4.30 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Talk on ‘Avvai Kural’ by A.K.S. Tirumavalavan, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5.30 p.m.

Booksellers and Publishers’ Association of South India: K. Veera Raghava Rao, Collector, inaugurates 11th Madurai Book Fair; Shaileshkumar Yadav, Police Commissioner, addresses, Tamukkam Ground, 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Anna University: Woman entrepreneurship development programme; C. Swarnalatha, Dean, and M. Lakshmanan address, Senthamarai College of Arts and Science, 10 a.m.

Sermathai Vasan College for Women: A. P. Pushpalatha of Thiagarajar College of Engineering speaks on ‘Motivation for mathematics,’ Conference Hall, 10 a.m.; visit to Old Age Home, Iyer Bungalow, 10 a.m.

St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School: 108th Annual Day celebration; Joy Varghese of Global Hospital and S. Muruganandam, District Educational Officer, address; Rev. Fr. P. Arockiasamy presides, East Veli Street, 9.30 a.m.

Rotary Club of Madurai West: B.K. Senthamarai speaks on ‘Be yourself,’ Fortune Pandiyan Hotel, 6 p.m.

Rotary Club of Madurai Innovators: Karumuttu T. Kannan, Managing Director, Thiagarajar Mills, launches ‘Kadamba Vriksham,’ greening project; J. R. Samartha, District Forest Officer, addresses, Thiagarajar College of Engineering, 5 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Tamilarasi School, Chokkampatti, Melur, 6.30 p.m.; Maniyammai Nursery School, North Masi Street, 7 p.m.