RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Kalabairavar puja, Railway Colony, 5 p.m.

Ramakrishna Math: Free eye check-up and acupuncture camp, 9 a.m., Discourse on ‘Vallalarin Vaalvum Vaakum’ by Dr. Rama. Pandurangan, 5.45 p.m., aarathi, Reserve Line, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruvalluvar Kazhagam: Centenary celebration of V. SP. Manickanar, Discourse by Mathiri Vellayappan on ‘Tamizh Perasan Thanthai’ North Adi Street, 6.30 p.m.

Chaplain The American College: Sunday Communion Service, Rev. Dr. S. Joseph Wellington preaches, P.F.E. Diwakaran leads, Jubilee chapel, 6 p.m.

Prasanna Venkatesa Perumal Temple: Discourse by Koodal N. Raghavan, Tallakulam, 6.30 p.m.

Church of Christ: Sunday service by Bro. Deva Manickam and M.S. Raja, Viswasapuri fifth street, Gnanaolivupuram, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

CULTURE

Tamil Isai Sangam: S.K. Mahathi vocal concert, Rajah Muthiah Mandram, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Aravindar Annai Trust and Mother Meera Trust: Discourse on ‘Bakti Illakiyam’ Prof. U. Anarkali of APC Mahalakshmi Women’s College Thoothukudi speaks, Tamil Development Dept Dy Director K. Pasumpon presides, No. 12 Aravindar Avenue, Tirunagar 6th stop, 10 a.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Discourse on ‘Siva Maha Puranam’ by Swami Sivayogananda, Doak Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Aurobindo Study Forum: Sath Sang on ‘Sri Aurobindo’s life divine’ by Prof Subramany, Nithyatha, Auro Lab, Veerapanchan, 10 a.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes, 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes, 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Universal Peace Sanchiary: Free meditation class by Sathguru Sundaramoorthi Sachidananda, Ulaga Samadhana Alayam, 138 Kamarajar Salai, 7 p.m.

GENERAL

Thiagarajar College: Alumni meet, College president Karumuttu T. Kannan presides, Hari Thiagarajan secretary felicitates, Principal Dr. M Eyini address, Tholkappiar Hall, 10 a.m.

Confederation of Indian Industry: Medexpo 2016, Lakshmi Sundaram Hall, 10 a.m.

Velammal Medical College Hospital: CME program, Medicon 2016, Hotel Fortune Pandyan, 8.30 a.m.

Madurai Kamaraj University: Training programme on Eco-Media WaSH science communication, Academic Staff College, 10 a.m.

Madurai District Jankalyan Trust: Essay writing and elocution competition on ‘Gandhi Jayanthi’ for students, Gandhi Memorial Museum, 9 a.m.

Insurance Corporation Employees Union: Diamond jubilee celebrations, ‘LIC Walk,’ Inspector General and Commissioner of Police Shailesh Kumar Yadav inaugurates, Senior Divisional Manager Nicholson, Marketing Manager G. Karuppasamy, general secretary ICEU, N. P. Rameshkannan, participate, KK Nagar park, 6 a.m.

Vivekananda College: NSS camp, college grounds, Thiruvedakam West, 8 a.m.

Giants Group of Madurai Thirunagar: Giants Week celebration, Helping Old Age People, Inba Illam, Home for Aged, S. Harikesh distributes lunch, Pasumalai, 12.30 p.m.

The Hunger Project India: Strengthening Empowerment Through Electoral Process programme, mobile van campaign-cum-street play and rally, Panaiyur panchayat, Thiruparankundram block, 11 a.m.

Madurai Philatelists and Numismatists Association: Meeting, B. Karthikeyan speaks on ‘Stamps on Railways’ Victoria Edward Hall, 10 a.m.

Vidiyal: Science Forum, 10 a.m., Fathers’ Meet 11 a.m., Drawing and painting programme, A.A. Road, 2 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, V.R. Krishna Iyer Community Hall, near Apollo Hospital, 7 p.m., R.C. School, Sivaganga Road, Melur, 6.30 p.m.