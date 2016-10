RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Kalabairavar puja, Railway Colony, 5 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Free eye screening and acupuncture camp, 9 a.m.; discourse on ‘Aanmeega Vaazhkai’ by Swami Rajeshananda, 5.45 p.m.; aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Prasanna Venkatachalapathi Temple: Purattasi Brahmotsavam, procession of deity, 10.30 a.m.; Teppa utsavam, Tallakulam, 6.30 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Navaneetha Krishnaswamy Devasthanam: Unjal Urchavam, North Masi Street, 6 p.m.

Holy Rosary Church: Annual festival, Fr. Alex Gnanaraj conducts prayer, 8.30 a.m.; procession, Town Hall Road, 5 p.m.

American College: Sunday communion service, S Joseph Wellington preaches, P.F. E. Diwakaran leads, Jubilee Chapel, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

Chinmaya Mission: Workshop on ‘Integrating yoga with daily life,’ T. Ravichandran, Gandhigram Rural University, chief guest, Yogeshwar Kartik from Chennai speaks, 9.30 a.m.; discourse on ‘Siva Maha Puranam by Swami Sivayogananda, Doak Nagar, Kochadai, 6.30 p.m.

Arsha Parampara: Mundakopanishad, 4.15 p.m.; Vishnusahasranamam 5.30 p.m.; Bhagavad Gita by Swamini Vidyananda Saraswathi, Vasudhara, Andalpuram, 6 p.m.

Sri Aurobindo Study Forum: Sath Sang on Sri Aurobindo’s life divine by Prof. Subramany, Nithyatha, Aurolab, Veerapanchan, 10 a.m.

Universal Peace Sanchiary: Free meditation class by Sathguru Sundaramoorthi Sachidananda, 138 Kamarajar Salai, Mariamman Teppakulam, 7 p.m.

Anushathin Anugraham: Special abishekam to panchaloha idol of ‘Mahaperiyavaa’ by Kalyana Sundaram Sastrigal, Anjal Nagar Second Street, (near Koodal Nagar), ‘Nellai’ Balu presides, 10 a.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes, 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m. 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women)

GENERAL

Madurai Philatelists and Numismatists Association: Meeting, Victoria Edward Hall, 10 a.m.

Vidiyal: Ripples circle, 9.30 a.m.; Tamil forum, Rathinapuram, 2 p.m.

Annapathi S. Varadarajan Memorial Trophy: Weightlifting competition for men and women, Pena Manoharan inaugurates, 9.30 a.m.; prize distribution by Inspector of Police Sethumani Madhavan, Sourashtra Gym, Srinivasa Perumal Temple Street, Kamarajar Salai, 1 p.m.

Sathguru Sri Nallu Muthuramalinga Swamigal Seva Trust: Distribution of clothes and annadanam for Tirunagar Balar Illam inmates for Deepavali, T. Kumaresan, GM, TVS and Sons, chief guest, Balar Illam Ashram, Bethaniapuram, 11 a.m.

Madurai Green: Tree walk @ CESCI, a resource and education centre for social workers, Kadavur, Natham Road, 2.30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Justice Krishna Iyer Hall, 7 p.m.