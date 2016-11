Madurai Philatelists and Numismatists Association: Meeting on ‘Army postal service stamps,’ by Lt. Col. M. Sundram from Thoothukudi, Victoria Edward Hall, 10 a.m.

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.(for women).

Church of Christ: Sunday service, Bro. Deva Manickam, Thanksgiving by M.S. Raja Gnanaolivupuram, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

