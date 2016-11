Vidiyal: Ripples circle, talk on ‘Right to choice of food’ by Jeganesan, 9.30 a.m., Tamil Forum, Rathinapuram, 9.30 a.m.

Leucoderma Awareness Movement: “Suyamvaram” for persons with Vitiligo, Devendra Boopathi, Joint Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), and Raja Climax, founder, CEOA schools, address, CEOA School, Sri Ram Nagar, Kalai Nagar Extension, Kosakulam, 10 a.m.

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Young Men’s Christian Association: World YWCA/YMCA week of prayer and world fellowship inaugural service, R. Sathiamoorthy, former president, national council of YMCAs of India, New Delhi, delivers message, Church of the Divine Patience, Railway Colony, 6 p.m.

