RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Sankatahara Chathurthi, Railway Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes, 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women)

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya : Free rajayoga meditation classes, 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University: Seminar on ‘Functional foods to achieve nutrition and health security;’ K. Ramasamy, Vice-Chancellor, TNAU, presides; Ram Rajasekharan, Director, CFTRI, chief guest; C. Anandaramakrishnan, Director, IICPT, delivers keynote address; Seminar Hall, Agricultural College and Research Institute, 9.30 a.m.

Madurai Kamaraj University: Training programme on ‘Eco-media and science communication,’ session on ‘Digital film making’ and field visit, UGC-Academic Staff College, 10 a.m.

Anna University: Entrepreneurship Development Cell, Women entrepreneurship development programme, Senthamarai College of Arts and Science, 10 a.m.

Fatima College: Department of History, ICSSR-sponsored national-level workshop; A. Annamalai, Director, National Gandhi Museum (New Delhi), delivers keynote address; Jubilee Hall, 9.30 a.m.

Thiagarajar College: Postgraduate and Research Department of Botany, State-level seminar on ‘Impact of environmental issues on human Society;’ S. Sudhakar, Head, Department of Biotechnology, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, delivers keynote address; Tholkappiar Hall, 9.30 a.m.

Sourashtra College: Department of Management Studies, Seminar; Prathap Sethu, Managing Director, Win Win Consultancy, speaks; MBA Smartroom, 10 a.m.

Vaigai College of Engineering: Women empowerment programme; A. Pasumpon Pandian, Principal, presides; Conference Hall, 2 p.m.

Madurai Productivity Council: Gopal Hari endowment-fund meeting; S. Santhakumar, GM, District Industries Centre, speaks on ‘Incentives for MSME,’ Madurai Productivity Council, 6.30 p.m.

Gandhi Memorial Museum: Certificate course on ‘Gandhian Thought,’ St. Justin College of Education, 10 a.m.

EKTA and The Hunger Project India: Strengthening Empowerment Through Electoral Process programme; street play and rally; villages around Tiruparankundram, 11 a.m.

Giants Group of Madurai Tirunagar : Giants Week celebration; planting of saplings, Cheshire Homes of India, Thoppur, 7.30 a.m.; Helping HIV affected children, St. Anne’s Care Centre, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, A.G. Church, Gomathipuram, 7 p.m.