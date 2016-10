Rotary Club of Madurai North West: Deepavali celebration, RVN Kannan and Sarala Kannan chief guest, Sevashramam, Next to Rotary Hall, Krishnapuram Colony, 7 p.m.

Chinmaya Seva Trust: Dress distribution on eve of Deepavali, Benediction by Swami Sivayogananda, Acharya Chinmaya Mission, Doak Nagar, Kochadai, 11 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Cultural Academy Trust: Distribution of Deepavali dress to differently abled persons, District Judge Thiruneelaprasad, ACP Manivannan and R. Anandavalli, Social Welfare Officer, participate, L.M. Ramakrishna Mahal, Palanganatham, 10 a.m.

Arulgnana Sabai: 200th meeting, Swami Omkaranantha of Sri Swami Sidhbawanantha Ashram, Theni, speaks on ‘Importance of Upanishad,’ Thiagarajar College of Engineering, 6 p.m.

Church of Christ: Sunday service by Bro. Devamanickam and M.S. Raja, Gnanaolivupuram, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Panniru Thirumurai Mandram: Pannisai by S.S. Mohanram, Adi Streets, 7 a.m., Discourse by N.S. Sundararaman, No. 26 Pandian Street, Sundar Nagar, Tirunagar, 5 p.m.

