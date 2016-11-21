RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Ashtami puja, Railway Colony, 5 p.m.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Discourse on ‘Thiruvilaiyadal Puranam’ by M. Gnanapoongothai, Thirukalayana Mandapam, 5 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Kanthapuranam’ by A. Arumugam, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Sri Ramakrishna Math: Arathi and bhajan, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Swami Tatwananda Ashram: Swami Samanandar conducts Gita classes, Ayiram Vaisyar Primary School, South Avani Moola Street, 6.45. p.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Discourse on Gita in Tamil by Swami Sivayogananda, Sri Kanchi Kamakokoti Sankara Mutt, Besant Road, 6.45 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.(for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Topkids: Osho dynamic meditation, Alagarkoil Road, K.Pudur, 6.30 a.m.

GENERAL

Vaigai College of Engineering: N.S.S. Camp; V. Joseph Paulraj, N.S.S. Regional Coordinator, Anna University, chief guest; Arittapatti, 9 a.m.

Thiagarajar College and National Centre of Excellence (MHRD): Inauguration of Winter Schools on ‘Statistics for biologists,’ ‘Mathematical Modelling on Bio-resource management’ and ‘Kinetics of marine microbial products;’ J. Jeyakanthan, Professor and Head, Department of Bioinformatics, Alagappa University, inaugurates; M. Eyini, Principal, Thiagarajar College, presides; Tholkappiar Arangu, 10 a.m.

The American College: Research Department of English, Public Viva Voce for thesis ‘Confiscating history in fiction: A study of select works of Michael Ondatjee and Shyam Selvadurai;’ Seminar Hall, 11 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting; A.G. Church, Gomathipuram, 7 p.m.