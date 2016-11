Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

YWCA/YMCA Week of Prayer and World Fellowship: Gnana Surabhi Mani Director, Resource Centre for People’s Education and Development speaks, YWCA Vallabai Road, 4 p.m.

