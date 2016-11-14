RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Annabhishekam, 5 p.m.; Karthigai puja, 6 p.m.; Pournami puja, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Meenakshi Temple: Discourse, Thirukalyana Mandapam, 5 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Aarathi and bhajan, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Swami Tatwananda Ashram: Samanandar conducts Gita classes, Ayiram Vaisyar Primary School, South Avani Moola Street, 6.45 p.m.

Sri Madanagopala Swami Temple: Discourse, West Masi Street, 7 p.m.

Young Men’s Christian Association: World YWCA / YMCA Week of Prayer and World Fellowship; J. Thasayyan, former secretary, CSI Madurai-Ramnad Diocese, speaks; Main Guard Square, 10.30 a.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga classes, 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women)

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Topkids: Osho dynamic meditation, Alagarkoil Road, K. Pudur, 6.30 a.m.

GENERAL

Tamil Nadu Children Film Society and Yadharthaa: International Children Film Festival, curtain raiser; B. Devendira Poopathy, president, Yadhaartha, presides; I. Ismail, general secretary, Victoria Edward Hall, inaugurates; screening of film, ‘I’m jumping over puddles again,’ Victoria Edward Hall, 6 p.m.

Diocesan Legal Cell and Catholic Professors Forum of Archdiocese of Madurai: Discussion on ‘Communalism and its impact’ in association with Society for Community Organisation Trust; Ram Puniyani, Chairman, All India Secular Forum, delivers special address; I. Devasagayam, Director, Institute of Human Rights Education, inaugurates; Antony Pappusamy, Arch Bishop, Madurai, presides; De Nobili Pastoral Centre in Bishop’s House, 6 p.m.

Government Rajaji Hospital and Indian Academy of Paediatrics: Children’s Day celebration; M.R. Vairamuthu Raju, Dean, GRH, presides; R. Chockalingam, president, Kaviyarasu Kannadasan Narpani Madnram, chief guest; GRH Auditorium, 10 a.m.

Devadoss Multi-speciality Hospital: Children’s day, Inauguration of free medical camp for children with club foot disease, 4 p.m.

Indian Association for the Blind and Durgamma Foundation: Inauguration of renovated kitchen and dining hall; K. Durga, Trustee, Durgamma Foundation, chief guest; IAB Campus, 10.30 a.m.

Adhyapana School CBSE: Second language week celebrations, 8.35 a.m.; TRAC-RYLA programme, 12.30 p.m.

Madurai Alavai Lions Club: Painting competition and Children’s Day celebration; P.N.U.A Sankaranarayana Nadar Matriculation School, 10.30 a.m.

Vaigai Nadhi Makkal Iyakkam and Dr. T. Thirugnanam Primary School: Children’s Day celebration, Sandaipettai, 10 a.m.

Government Girls Higher Secondary School: Children’s Day celebration; T. Vadipatti, 9 a.m.

M.N.U. Jayaraj Nadar Higher Secondary School: Children’s Day celebration, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, A.G. Church, Gomathipuram, 7 p.m.