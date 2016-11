Rotary Club of Madurai West: Meeting; B. Rajaram, All India Radio, Madurai, speaks on ‘Take off - Global air traffic control;’ Hotel Fortune Pandiyan, 6 p.m.

Anna University- Regional Campus: Personality development programme for NSS, SC / ST volunteers and Programme Officers; C. Swarnalatha, Dean, presides; Conference Hall, 10 a.m.

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga classes, 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women)

Please Wait while comments are loading...