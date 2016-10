RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Sankatahara Chathurthi puja, Railway Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Saiva Sithandha Sababai: Discoure on ‘Siva neri prakasam’ by S.S. Inbasekar, South Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 7 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Aarathi and bhajan, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Madurai Tiruvalluvar Kazhagam: Discourse on ‘Moovar Kural’ by M. Vijayaraman, North Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 7 p.m.

Panniru Tirumurai Mandram: Tiruvasagam mutrothal, 7 a.m.; Abirami Anthathi parayanam, South Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 6 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Thirukkural’ by Cherai. Balakrishnan, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Navaneetha Krishnaswamy Devasthanam: Unjal Urchavam, North Masi Street, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga classes, 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women)

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Government Museum and 7mirror School of Arts and Crafts: Inauguration of exhibition of paintings on freedom fighters; M.P. Gurusamy, Secretary, Gandhi Memorial Museum, inaugurates; Government Museum, 4 p.m.

Thiagarajar College: Inauguration of three-day entrepreneurship awareness camp; R. Arangannal, Joint Director of Industries and Commerce (Retd), Government of Tamil Nadu, chief guest; M. Eyini, Principal, presides; Diamond Jubilee Hall, 9 a.m.

Vivekananda College: Faculty development programme; K. Ravichandran, Head, Department of Entrepreneurship Studies, Madurai Kamaraj University, delivers lecture on ‘Managing teaching and learning process in the changed scenario;’ B. Ramamoorthy, Principal, presides; Audio Visual Hall, 10 a.m.

Madurai Corporation and Yadava College: Dengue eradication awareness camp; S. Dhanasekaran, Principal, inaugurates; R. Varadaraj, Senior Entomologist, Madurai Medical College, delivers special address; Rajendrinar Hall, 11 a.m.

Voluntary Association for People Service and Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India: Inauguration of Micro-enterprises development programme, VAPS Seminar Hall, Chokkikulam, 12 noon.

TOPKIDS: Life skills training, M.C. Higher Secondary School, 2 p.m., Elango Corporation School, 2 p.m., Avvai Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, 2 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, RC School, Sivaganga Road, Melur, 6.30 p.m.; Dheep Hospital, K. Pudur, 7 p.m.