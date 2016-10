RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Navaratri festival, Vazhakadu mandram, Railway Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Navaratri art festival; Bharatanatyam by Balasaraswathi Kalaikoodam students, 9 a.m.; by A. Nandagopal and team, 10 a.m.; by Ramya and team, 11 a.m.; by Madurai Prasithiyam Natya Kalalaya students, 12 noon; by Kalai Nartanalaya Bharatanatya school students, 4 p.m.; by Nadanam Institute of Dance students, 5 p.m.; by Vijayam Dance Academy students, 6 p.m.; by Creative Music School students, 7.30 p.m.; by M. Avanthi Mahendran and team, 8.30 p.m.; vocal concert by V.M.R. Kumaragurubarar and team, 9.30 p.m.

Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple: Purattasi brahmotsavam, procession of deity, Tallakulam, 7 p.m.

Navaneetha Krishnaswamy Devasthanam: Navaratri utsavam, 7 p.m.; vocal concert by T. Jitheswari Dineshbabu, North Masi Street, 6 p.m.

Rajarajeswari Temple: Sarada Navaratri festival; Sri Devi parayanam and Maha Saraswathi puja, 9 a.m.; discourse on ‘Iraivanum Iraiarulum’ by Kumarilakshmi, Sundar Nagar, Tirunagar, 7 p.m.

Maha Durgaiamman Temple: Navaratri festival, Silaiman Puliyankulam, 6 p.m.

Jagadguru Sringeri Sankaracharya Mahasamasthanam: Navachandi homam, 9 a.m.; Lalitha Sahasranama laksharchana, 88 Amman Sannidhi Street, 6 p.m.

Vivekananda College: Saraswathi Puja celebrations; Niyamananda Maharaj, Secretary, blesses; B. Ramamoorthy, Principal, presides; Prayer Hall, 4.30 p.m.

Sringeri Sarada Peetam: Lalitha Sahasranama laksharchana and Chandi parayanam, Bypass Road, 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Gita Bhavanam: Lalitha Sahasranama archana, 8 a.m.; discourse by A.S. Meera, 3 Kamarajar Salai, 11 a.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Navaratri festival; dance and bhajan by Balavihar children, 6.30 p.m.; Vocal concert, Seventh Cross Street, Doak Nagar, 7.20 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Kanthapuranam’ by A. Arumugam, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Sathya Sai Seva Samiti: Veda parayanam, 6 p.m.; Sai bhajan, 6.15 p.m.; discourse by Samy Chandrasekaran, Otrai Agraharam, Sholavandan, 7 p.m.

Holy Rosary Church: Annual festival, Rev. Fr. Lourduraj conducts holy mass, Town Hall Road, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Om Sakthi Books International: Book fair, Vijay Mahal, K. K. Nagar, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, A.G. Church, Gomathipuram, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Navaratri festival, Devaram parayanam by Murugeswari and team, Railway Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Navaratri art festival; 108 Veena music prayer lead by ‘Veena’ Gayathri, 4.30 p.m.; Flute concert by G. Baskaran and team, 7.30 p.m.; Bharatanatyam by Sri Meenakshi Natya Kalalaya members, 8.30 p.m.

Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple: Purattasi brahmotsavam, procession of deity, Tallakulam, 7 p.m.

Navaneetha Krishnaswamy Devasthanam: Navaratri utsavam, North Masi Street, 7 p.m.

Rajarajeswari Temple: Sarada Navaratri festival; Vidyalalitha homam, 8.35 a.m.; Durga puja, Sundar Nagar, Tirunagar, 6 p.m.

Maha Durgaiamman Temple: Navaratri festival, Silaiman Puliyankulam, 6 p.m.

Jagadguru Sringeri Sankaracharya Mahasamasthanam: Lalitha homam, Suvasini Puja, Dhampathi Puja, 9 a.m.; Rajarajeswari alangaram, 88 Amman Sannidhi Street, 6 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Tirumandiram’ by N.S. Sundararaman, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Sathya Sai Seva Samiti: Veda parayanam, 6 p.m.; Sai bhajan, 6.15 p.m.; discourse by Venkatesh, Irattai Agraharam, Sholavandan, 7 p.m.

Holy Rosary Church: Annual festival, Rev. Fr. Savarimuthu conducts holy mass, Town Hall Road, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

All India Association for Christian Higher Education: Golden jubilee celebrations; Valedictory function; Justice (Retd) P. Sathasivam, Governor of Kerala, delivers valedictory address; P.J. Kurien, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, delivers presidential address; G. Viswanathan, Founder Chancellor, VIT University, delivers special address; The American College, 11 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Council for Enterprise Development: Herbal Business Meet; M. Jeyakumar, Senior consultant, TACED, presides; TACED Hall, Simmakkal, 10 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Retired College Teachers’ Association: New office-bearers to assume office, S. Mahadevan presides, MUTA Office, 10.30 a.m.

Om Sakthi Books International: Book fair, Vijay Mahal, K. K. Nagar, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Tamilarasi School, Melur, 6.30 p.m.; St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, East Veli Street, 7 p.m.