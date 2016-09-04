Grants bail to man who was arrested for waylaying a minor and singing an ‘obscene’ movie song.

Instead of inculcating good thoughts and moral values, filmmakers corrupt young minds by using vulgar lyrics in songs and projecting violence in movies. This affects our culture and morality, Justice S. Vaidyanathan observed while enlarging on bail a 19-year-old man, accused of abusing a minor girl by singing a film song that was alleged to be obscene.

‘Powerful teacher’



“The media is a powerful teacher whose teachings are never forgotten by people. Therefore, filmmakers should realise their responsibility of inculcating good thoughts in the minds of the youth …,” the Madras High Court judge said.

The issue pertained to the arrest of Prahu Kumar on July 24 for the alleged offence under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 294(b) (reciting obscene song), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, read with Section 12 (sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act.

According to the prosecution, the petitioner waylaid the 16-year-old in a public place where she was walking along with her mother, and sang an obscene film song. The petitioner, however, contended that the case had been foisted on him.

‘No sexual intention’



Justice Vaidyanathan said: “Taking note of the fact that the petitioner has only sung the film song, which cannot be said to be have been sung with sexual intention, and also considering the period of incarceration of the petitioner, this court is of the view that no custodial interrogation is required at this stage.”