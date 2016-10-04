After a dull start on day one, it was a mad rush on the last date of filing nominations on Monday, when hundreds of people filed their papers to contest for various posts in the local body elections.

While 8,226 nominations had been received till Sunday, the number of nominations received on Monday alone was 7,152.

At the end of the deadline for filing of nominations a total of 175 aspirants had submitted their papers to contest for 20 posts of district panchayat ward member.

Similarly, 1,337 persons had filed their nominations for 200 posts of panchayat union ward members.

The total number of vacant posts in various local bodies and number of nominations received are as follows:

Village panchayat president (450) 2,788; village panchayat ward members (3,372) 9,162; municipal councillor (225) 1,265 and town panchayat ward member (144) 651.

Total number of posts are 4,411 and the number of nominations received so far is 15,378.