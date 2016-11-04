The Agricultural Engineering Department will provide farm machineries for rent to farmers through the 15 Custom Hiring Centres established in the district.

The State government had announced setting up of 15 CHCs in the blocks in the district of which nine were established in first phase in 2015-16. In the second phase, centres were established in Namakkal, Kolli Hills, Mallasamudram, Elachipalayam, Pallipalayam and Paramathi during the current year. Under the scheme, each centre can purchase machinery worth Rs. 25 lakh in which farmers groups, women groups, entrepreneurs or marginalized farmers will be given a subsidy of up to Rs. 15 lakh while the rest Rs. 10 lakh will be given as grant by the government. They can purchase tractor, power tiller, rotavator, self propelled rice transplanter, self propelled machinery, multi crop thresher, reaper, post hold digger, planters, sugar cane trash shredder, baler and power tiller driven equipments.

Also, under the Subsidy for Agricultural Machinery and Implements (SMAM) scheme, four sub-centres would be established in the district for which the State government had issued orders. The collector distributed Rs. 50 lakh for establishing the centres in Mohanur and Elachipalayam.