The police on Monday busted a lottery ticket racket in Kottakuppam and arrested nine persons. The police recovered six laptops, a desktop, 19 cell phones and a sum of Rs.2.57 lakh from them.

Acting on a tip-off, a team conducted raids on shops in Chinna Kottakuppam and seized the tickets from Kerala which are banned in Tamil Nadu.

The police arrested Manikandan (21), Sankaran (49), Muthusamy (71), Thirugnanam (37), Mohan (36), Venkatesh (36), Prabhakaran (36), Venugopal (40), all from Puducherry and Richard (23) of Devakottai. A case has been registered.