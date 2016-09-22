Demanding protection for lorries from Tamil Nadu that enter Karnataka, lorry owners have decided to observe a one-day fast in Namakkal on Thursday.

The president of State Lorry Owners’ Federation – Tamil Nadu, M.R. Kumarasamy, said that 70 lorries were torched in

Karnataka while over 50 lorries were damaged causing

a loss of Rs. 100 crore to lorry owners.

Due to the ongoing unrest resulting in non-operation of lorries to Karnataka, Rs. 1,500 crore transactions were affected. “The Central and State governments should immediately intervene and ensure protection for vehicles from TN that enter Karnataka,” he said.