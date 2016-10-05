: Following the assurance given by State government officials that the issue of compensation for the lorries gutted in Karnataka during the recent violence would be sorted out soon, the proposed indefinite strike called by the State Lorry Owners’ Federation-Tamil Nadu has been postponed.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, federation president M.R. Kumarasamy said that lorries were not operated to Karnataka and to other States through Karnataka for the past 25 days . “We met the Home Secretary, DGP and other senior government officials who assured us that they would sort out the issue soon,” he said.