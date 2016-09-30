Aggrieved over the loss suffered due to the attacks on lorries of Tamil Nadu in Karnataka, the State Lorry Owners Federation, Tamil Nadu, has planned to move the Supreme Court seeking adequate compensation from the Karnataka government for the losses they suffered.

Speaking to reporters here, M. R. Kumarasamy, federation president, said his forum had already demanded that the Tamil Nadu government hold negotiations with Karnataka for adequate compensation to lorry owners, whose vehicles suffered severe damage in the violence.

The operation of lorries to Karnataka was affected for 22 days, resulting in a loss of Rs. 100 crore every day.

The non-operation of inter-State lorries was also affecting trade to the tune of Rs. 1,500 crore daily, he said.

The Karnataka Lorry Owners Federation has assured to extend all support for the operation of lorries from Tamil Nadu in their State.

Following this, a delegation of the federation called on the Transport Minister and Transport Department officials on September 26 urging them to hold negotiations and get permission for operating Tamil Nadu lorries safely in that State. Hence, Tamil Nadu officials should negotiate with their counterparts in Karnataka and find an amicable solution.

A meeting of the office-bearers of the Lorry Owners Federation of South India with representatives of all four southern States and Union Territory of Puducherry is scheduled to be held in Hosur on September 30 to decide on the future course of action.