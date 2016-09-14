Demanding the dismissal of Karnataka government and urging the Central government to provide suitable compensation for the vehicles that were torched, members of Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners’ Federation, Namakkal Taluk Lorry Owners’ Association and Farmers Federation staged a demonstration on Park Road here on Tuesday. Led by federation president Sella. Rajamani, the members said that over 50 lorries were completely gutted, while over 100 lorries were damaged by the protesters at various places in Karnataka on Monday.

They said that the attack was carried out not only against vehicles with Tamil Nadu numbers, but also against its drivers, who were fearing for their lives.