A huge consignment of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) was destroyed when a lorry transporting liquor bottles crashed into a house at Bhuvanagiri Mutlur near Chidambaram at around 5 a.m. on Friday.

Police sources said the lorry was on its way to a godown of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) in Cuddalore district. The lorry driver Rajasekaran of Tiruvarur district had dozed off and crashed the vehicle into the house of one Vijaya of Bhuvanagiri Mutlur. However, no one was injured.

Liquor bottles in the lorry worth Rs.4 lakh were destroyed in a fire in the impact of the accident. The driver sustained minor injuries. The Parangipettai police are investigating.