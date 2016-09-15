The State Lorry Owners Federation – Tamil Nadu has called for a day-long lorry strike across the State on September 16 condemning the attack on the Tamil Nadu vehicles in Karnataka and seeing adequate compensation to the damaged vehicles.

R. Kumarasamy, State president, told presspersons here on Wednesday that more than 60 lorries have suffered serious damage when miscreants pelted them with stones and set them on fire in Karnataka in the last few days. Lorry owners have suffered a loss to the tune of Rs. 100 crores.

He urged the Centre to sanction adequate compensation for the damaged caused to the lorries.

