The Railway Police took into custody a youth on the charge of pelting stone on the loco of the Puducherry – Mangalore weekly express train near Vazhapaddi station on Thursday late evening and injuring the loco pilot. Sources said that when the train was approaching Vazhappadi railway station, the loco pilot S.S. Sankar (58) of Salem city, blew horn.

Enraged by this, Karthik (23), of Vazhappadi, who was moving along with his friends near Vazhappadi station, pelted stone on the loco. Sankar suffered injury on the hand. When the train reached Salem Railway Junction, Sankar preferred a complaint with the Railway Police and later got admitted in a private hospital.

The train later left with an alternative pilot after suffering a detention of about 15 minutes in Salem Junction.

The Railway Police arrested Karthik on Friday and remanded him in judicial custody.