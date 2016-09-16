: The district administration is gearing up for conducting local body elections with the State Election Commission expected to announce the poll schedule shortly.

Collector A. Sivagnanam conducted a preliminary meeting of Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers for the urban and rural local bodies to discuss works they need to take up immediately on announcement of the poll schedule.

A total of 450 panchayats in 11 panchayat unions, seven municipalities and nine town panchayats would go to the poll in the district. Among them, 3,372 members of village panchayats; 450 presidents of village panchayats; 200 councillors of panchayat unions; 225 councillors of municipalities; and 144 councillors of town panchayats would be elected by 15.40 lakh voters.

Similarly, 20 members of district panchayat ward members would be elected. Total number of representatives to be elected in the district would be 3,741.

The district administration plans to conduct elections in 2,719 polling stations.

The Collector discussed rules and regulations to be followed during filing of nominations, allocation of symbols, appointment of booth officials, training and counting centres.

Suresh, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, C. Muthukumaran, District Revenue Officer, and Sathish Babu, Personal Assistant to Collector (Elections), were present.