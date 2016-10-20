As many as 79,318 small and marginal farmers in Vellore district have benefitted from the loan waiver scheme of the State government. Loans to the tune of Rs. 333.96 crore have been waived for them.

Collector S.A. Raman, in a press release, said that the Chief Minister had announced that outstanding crop loans, medium-term loans and long-term loans granted by cooperative banks to small and marginal farmers would be waived.

In pursuant to this order, the outstanding loans – agricultural loans, crop loans, jewel loans for agricultural purposes – of 79,318 small and marginal farmers, who borrowed from cooperative banks and primary agricultural cooperative credit societies have been waived, the release said.

This has benefitted 12,038 farmers (Rs. 43.57 crore waived) in Arakkonam and Nemili taluks, 6,162 farmers (Rs. 22.63 crore) in Walajah taluk, 8,036 farmers (Rs. 24.68 crore), 8,813 farmers (Rs. 39.42 crore) in Vellore and Anaicut taluks, 9,380 farmers (Rs. 42.25 crore) in Katpadi taluk, 7,938 farmers (Rs. 37.18 crore), in Gudiyatham and Pernambut taluks, 6,303 farmers (Rs. 24.34 crore) in Ambur taluk, 10,216 farmers (Rs. 47.02 crore) in Vaniyambadi taluk and 10,432 farmers (Rs. 52.82 crore) in Tirupattur and Natrampalli taluks.

A total of Rs. 333.96 crore has been waived for these farmers, he added in the release.