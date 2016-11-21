Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur C. Raju distributed loans to the tune of Rs.2.70 crore to 305 beneficiaries during the 63rd Cooperative Week celebrations here on Sunday.

Drought relief assistance worth Rs. 91.18 crore was disbursed to 87,608 beneficiaries in this district during the last five years, he said.

Collector M. Ravikumar said loans to the tune of Rs. 824.97 crore had been given to 2,12,433 beneficiaries until October 2016 through cooperative societies. Crop loans of 11,189 small and marginal farmers had been waived off in 2016. Crop loans of Rs.51.21 crore had been given to 4,814 farmers. Interest free loans of Rs. 518.95 lakh had been provided to small traders in view of flash floods last year through eight urban cooperative banks. Medicines worth Rs.7.46 crore had been sold through three outlets of Amma Pharmacies until October, 2016. Farm fresh vegetable outlets had sold vegetables worth Rs.10.52 crore until October.

Regional Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Arockia Sugumar, Joint Director of Agriculture, P. Vanniarajan, president of Thoothukudi Farm Producers Cooperative Society, V.S.P. Manickaraja were present.