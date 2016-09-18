District Collector Prashant M.Wadnere handed over cooperative loan waiver certificates to farmers at an event held in Kanji near here on Saturday.

Handing over certificates to 200 farmers, waiving their loans worth Rs.1.38 crore, Mr.Wadnere said Chief Minister J.Jayalalithaa made an announcement on May 23 this year to waive agricultural loans given by cooperative societies to small and tiny farmers that were pending as on 31.3.2016. Based on the announcement, loans given by 159 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies in the district to 72,557 farmers that account for Rs. 327.21 crore, loans given by five Primary Cooperative Agricultural and Rural Development Banks to 595 farmers that account for Rs.4.96 crore and the loans given by 14 branches of District Central Cooperative Bank to 62 farmers that account for Rs.33 lakh have been waived. In total 73,214 small and tiny farmers got loan waiver to the tune of Rs.332.5 crore.

TamilNadu Cooperative Union Chairperson Amutha Arunachalam, oint Registrar of Cooperative Societies P. Renugambal, Joint Registrar/Managing Director of District Central Cooperative Bank D. Amaladoss and Kalasapakkam MLA V. Panneerselvam were present.