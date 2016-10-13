Loan seekers are keeping their fingers crossed despite the Reserve Bank of India cutting short-term bank rates by 25 basis points during the monetary policy review a few days ago.

The policy review statement, which was the first under new RBI Governor Urjit Patel and the first drafted with the assistance of the newly constituted Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), had announced the reduction of policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility from 6.5 per cent to 6.25 per cent.

Usually, cut in the short-term bank rates bring cheer to capital intensive sectors like Tirupur knitwear production cluster since it gives the banks the leverage to reduce the interest rate on loans.

However, technocrats and loan seekers are not rejoicing much even though the current rate of 6.25 per cent is the lowest policy repo rate since January 2011. This was because that the banks have passed on the benefits of only half of the cumulative 150 points repo rate cuts made by the RBI during nearly a two-year span.

Positive signal

“It is a positive signal to the loan seekers that the short-term bank rates are cut. But cost of funds will come down only if the banks correspondingly pass the benefit to the loan borrowers. Already, the then RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has expressed his concerns over the reluctant attitude of the banks to transmit the rate cuts to the customers”, pointed out S. Dhananjayan, a chartered accountant and industry consultant.

Raja Shanmugam, president of Tirupur Exporters Association, too was of the opinion that transmission of rates was imperative as the high cost of funds had been a deterrent for capacity expansion.