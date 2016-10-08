Public Benefit:K. Karunanidhi, Additional District Judge (in charge), speaking at the inaugural of Additional District Court (Fast Track Court) in Palani on Friday.— PHOTO: G. Karthikeyan

Use Lok Adalats for quick settlement of cases, says Additional District Judge

Litigants and the bar should cooperate and help judiciary speed up disposal of cases in order to scale down pendency of cases in courts. Litigants could use Lok Adalats for quick settlement of cases, said Additional District Judge K. Karunanidhi.

Inaugurating an additional district court in Palani town near here on Friday, he said that the main objective of establishing more courts was to scale down pendency of cases, which was on the increase. Judges may come and go.

But litigants and lawyers have been using these courts regularly. Their cooperation was necessary to reduce pending cases. Lok Adalat and fast track courts were also meant for ensuring quick delivery of justice to litigants as justice delayed was justice denied.

Litigants should come forward to use people’s court for quick settlement of disputes. Such settlement was mutually beneficial to both sides. Settlement of disputes through mediation and negotiation would bring peace of mind to both the litigants, he added.

The new fast track court will cater to the needs of litigants in Palani, Kodaikanal and Oddancahatram taluks. It will hear both criminal and other petty cases in these blocks.

Santhi Cheliyan has assumed charge as judge for the new court. Chief Judicial Magistrate P. Asokan and Palani Sub-Judge A. Radhakrishnan spoke.