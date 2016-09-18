The Ooty Literature Festival was inaugurated at the more than 150-year-old Nilgiri Library on Friday.

Eminent Malayalam author M T Vasudevan Nair and former Bureau Chief of the BBC, New Delhi, Mark Tully addressed the gathering. They were welcomed by dancers and musicians from the Toda and Kota tribes.

Yash Muthanna, the main organiser of the Literary Festival, delivered the inaugural address.

Mr. Mark Tully spoke of the differences between reporting a factual story and writing non-fiction. He spoke of the challenges he faced while attempting to write “Heart of India,” a piece of non-fiction. “When I first started, I thought it would be easy, as I could just imagine stuff up. But I realised that you cannot write good fiction without facts,” he said.

Film historian Theodore Baskaran spoke about the differences in writing for cinema and writing about cinema. “When cinema first came into India, it was looked down upon by the educated and the intellectual. But it is an art form that cuts across all social strata,” he said.

“A good film critique should be able to make the connection between the cinema as well as other areas of culture and politics,” he added.

Mr. Vasudevan Nair was awarded Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to literature, and was given a citation as well as a cash award of Rs. 1 lakh.

During the interaction with the audience, Mr. Nair spoke about his humble beginning as the son of a farmer, and charted out his journey to becoming a writer. While stating that he was not particularly “enamoured” at having his works translated into English, he said that he had complete trust in the writers who translate his books.

“My Malayali audience sustains me. They give me my pension,” he said.

Honorary secretary of the Nilgiri Library Ramakrishnan Nambiar said that the organising committee for the Ooty Literature Festival planned to make it an annual event. Ms. Geetha Srinivasan, president of the Library, was also present.

Others who attended the festival include CS Lakshmi, feminist writer and researcher and journalist Vijay Nambisan.

The festival concluded on Saturday.