Lions Club honours four personalities

The Lions Centennial Marquee Awards were presented on Sunday to four eminent personalities on the occasion of the centennial celebrations of The International Association of Lions Club-District 324-A1.

Industrialist Nalli Kuppuswamy Chetti (philanthropy), musician T.V. Gopalakrishnan, State Higher Education Secretary Sunil Paliwal (public service) and N. Ravi, publisher, The Hindu Group (journalism), were honoured.

Centennial district governor K.S. Babai said all the four awardees had rendered service with dedication. “Whenever someone comes asking for a donation for a genuine cause, without any hesitation, Mr. Nalli Kuppuswamy offers help almost immediately,” she said.

Speaking of Mr. Gopalakrishnan, she said his music was pure and divine and attracted millions across the world.

“It is hard to find a person like Mr. Ravi, who has made a great contribution in the field of journalism,” she said, adding that he was an extremely simple person and fine human being.

On accepting the award, Mr. Ravi said he felt honoured. A postal stamp was released on the occasion. Vijayalakshmi Thavva, district chairperson, centennial celebrations, spoke.